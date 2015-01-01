पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्मनिर्भर:महिलाएं बना रहीं गाेबर से दीये, गांवों के बाजाराें में बेचने की तैयारी

सुहेला13 घंटे पहले
  • नवापारा स्वसहायता समूह की महिलाओं ने ब्लॉक मुख्यालय सिमगा में लगाया स्टाॅल, सैकड़ाें गाेबर के दीये हाथाें हाथ बिके

अंचल के ग्राम नवापारा की महिलाएं भी दीपावली के लिए गोबर के दीये बनाने में जुटी हैं। इन दीयाें काे आसपास गांवाें के साप्ताहिक बाजाराें में बेचने की तैयारी भी कर ली हैं।शासन की गोधन योजना के तहत गांव में स्वसहायता समूह की महिलाएं गाेबर से जैविक खाद और दीये बनाकर अपनी आय बढ़ाने की प्रयास कर रहीं। कई समूह तो बॉल पेन और वाशिंग पाउडर बनाने के लिए भी लालायित हैं। नवापारा की एकता स्वसहायता समूह की अध्यक्ष रेखा निषाद सहित अन्य महिलाओं ने बताया कि सूखे हुए गोबर को पहले खलबट्टा से फिर मिक्सी से पीसकर और छानकर पाउडर तैयार करते हैं और उसमें अनुपात और आवश्यकता के अनुसार प्रीमिक्स पाउडर और पानी मिलाकर लेई तैयार करते हैं और दीये में चिकनाई लाने सांचे में तेल लगा कर ढाल देते हैं।

20 रुपए प्रति दर्जन बेच रहे गोबर के दीये
महिलाओं ने बताया निर्मित दीये को छाया में सूखाकर आकर्षक डिजाइन में रंग पेंट करते हैं और ओम, राम, राधे आदि भगवान के नाम लिखकर लोगों का मन जीत रहे हैं। बुधवार को अन्य क्लस्टर वाले समूहों के साथ उन्होंने भी ब्लॉक मुख्यालय सिमगा में दुकान लगाया, जहां सैकड़ों दीये हाथों हाथ बिक गए। दीयों को बेचने सुहेला, नवापारा और हतबंध के साप्ताहिक बाजारों में भी जाएंगे। समूह की सचिव अन्नपूर्णा निषाद, मेलन ध्रुव, सुरेखा पाल, पार्वती और त्रिवेणी निषाद आदि ने कहा दीया बनाने में हमें काफी मेहनत करना पड़ रहा है। वहीं पाउडर, रंग, पेंट, ब्रश तेल में पैसे भी खर्च करने पड़ रहे हैं। 11 प्रति दर्जन के हिसाब से तो केवल पाउडर ही लग जाता है, जबकि अन्य सामग्रियों व हमारा मेहनत का मात्र 9 रुपए जुड़ रहा है। 30 रुपए प्रति दर्जन में बिकने वाले दीये को प्रचार प्रसार के उद्देश्य से केवल ‌20 प्रति दर्जन में बेच रहे हैं।

