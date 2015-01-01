पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लेटलतीफी:दो गांवों के युवकों में मारपीट, 3 दिन बाद भी कार्रवाई नहीं

सुहेलाएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गोवर्धन पूजा के दिन खपरी और सुहेला के नवयुवकों में जमकर हुई थी मारपीट

गोवर्धन पूजा के दिन खपरी और सुहेला के नवयुवकों में हुई जमकर मारपीट ने तूल पकड़ लिया है। घटना में मनीष कुमार धृतलहरे की पीठ पर गहरा जख्म लगा है वहीं दीपक की बांह और गर्दन तथा उमाशंकर की गर्दन पर चोटेंं आई हैं। 3 दिन बीत जाने के बावजूद पुलिस द्वारा आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई न किए जाने से प्रार्थी पक्ष में गहरी नाराजगी है जिसने विवेचना अधिकारी को बदलने का मांग की है। विडंबना यह भी है कि 15 से 20 लोगों के बीच हो रही मारपीट की घटना की जानकारी पुलिस को दिए जाने पर प्रार्थी पक्ष एवं पुलिस ने पत्रकार को ही मामले का गवाह बना दिया है। पुलिस ने खपरी के जयकिशन धृतलहरे की रिपोर्ट पर सुहेला के हरीश वर्मा, माधव वर्मा, आलोक वर्मा, लक्की वर्मा, कुलदीपक वर्मा और चेतन यादव के खिलाफ धारा 294, 506, 324, 147 और 148 के तहत अपराध कायम कर लिया है। खपरी के जयकिशन, उमाशंकर, दीपक कुमार, हर्षवर्धन धृतलहरे आदि डामर प्लांट के पास बीयर पी रहे थे। इसी बीच धोबनीडीह के एक युवक ने उनसे गाली गलौज की, उसके बाद स्थानीय तिगड्डा चौक पर अपने उपरोक्त साथियों के साथ मिलकर दोनों पक्षों में जमकर मारपीट हुई जिसमें खपरी के युवकों को चोटेंं आई हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें