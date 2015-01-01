पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:चिंतागुफा के सिंघनमड़गू के जंगलों से 3 नक्सली गिरफ्तार

सुकमाएक घंटा पहले
नक्सली संगठन में मिलिशिया सदस्य के रूप में सक्रिय वंजाम देवा, दिरदो भीमा और दण्डकारण्य आदिवासी किसान मजदूर संंगठन सदस्य के रूप में सक्रिय सोड़ी देवा को पकड़कर पुलिस ने मंगलवार को स्थानीय न्यायालय में पेश किया। जहां से तीनों को जेल भेज दिया गया। पकड़े गए तीनों नक्सली इसी साल 9 जुलाई को भेजी थाना क्षेत्र के गच्चनपल्ली के पास फोर्स की सर्चिंग पार्टी पर हुई गोलीबारी की नक्सली वारदात में शामिल होने के आरोपी हैं। नक्सल सेल कार्यालय से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक सोमवार को भेजी थाना व कैंप से सीआरपीएफ की कोबरा 202 बटालियन के कमांडेंट एसबी सिंह, डीआरजी भेजी टीम के कमांडर उत्तम सोरी एवं एसटीएफ के कंपनी कमांडर विंध्यराज की अगुवाई में कोबरा, डीआरजी व एसटीएफ जवानों की अलग-अलग टुकड़ियों भेजी व चिंतागुफा थाना क्षेत्र के सरहदी गांवों की ओर सर्चिंग के लिए रवाना हुईं थीं। सिंघनमड़गू के जंगलों में जवानों की टुकड़ी से खुद को घिरता देख तीन नक्सलियों ने भागने की असफल कोशिश की और जवानों के हत्थे चढ़ गए।

