कार्रवाई:दुलेड़ के जंगल में 8 लाख की इनामी महिला नक्सली ढेर

सुकमा2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • 7 से 8 नक्सली घायल, 26 घंटे बाद कैंप लौटी फोर्स

चिंतागुफा थाना क्षेत्र के कुंजी दुलेड़ गांव के जंगल में बुधवार सुबह 10 बजे हुई मुठभेड़ में डीआरजी, एसटीएफ और सीआरपीएफ की कोबरा बटालियन की ज्वाइंट फोर्स ने एक महिला नक्सली को मार गिराया। मारी गई महिला नक्सली की शिनाख्त आठ लाख की इनामी साउथ बस्तर बटालियन नंबर एक की सिविल टीम की सदस्य कोवासी देवे के रुप में की गई है। जवानों ने मुठभेड़ स्थल से मारी गई महिला नक्सली के शव के अलावा एक थ्री नॉट थ्री राइफल, 8 नग जिंदा कारतूस, एक आईईडी, 10 नग डेटोनेटर, 5 जिलेटिन कैप्सूल समेत भारी मात्रा में नक्सलियों के दैनिक उपयोग की सामग्री व साहित्य बरामद कर फोर्स 26 घंटे बाद कैंप लौटी। एसपी केएल ध्रुव ने बताया कि मुठभेड़ में 7-8 नक्सली घायल भी हुए हैं। भीषण गोलीबारी के बीच नक्सली अपने घायल साथियों को उठाकर फायरिंग करते हुए जंगल की ओर भागने में सफल हुए।

पूरी रात मिनपा पहाड़ियों में एंबुश लगाकर बैठे रहे जवान
एसपी ने बताया कुंजी दुलेड़ में हुई मुठभेड़ में मारी गई महिला नक्सली का शव, हथियार व अन्य नक्सली सामग्री बरामद कर फोर्स मिनपा पहुंची। अलग-अलग टुकड़ियों में बंटकर जवानों ने मिनपा की पहाड़ियों में एंबुश लगाया। फोर्स की टुकड़ियों ने बुधवार दोपहर से गुरुवार सुुबह तक मिनपा की पहाड़ी में एंबुश लगाकर नक्सलियों का इंतजार किया। नक्सली दोबारा जवानों पर हमला करने का दुस्साहस नहीं जुटा पाए। फोर्स की टुकड़ी गुरुवार दोपहर 12-1 बजे के बीच मारी गई महिला नक्सली का शव लेकर सुरक्षित कैंप लौट आई।

कोरोना से बचने नक्सली खा रहे विटामिन के टेबलेट
मारी गई महिला नक्सली के बैग से दवाइयां भी बरामद हुई हैं, जिनमें पैरासिटामोल टेबलेट के अलावा इम्युनिटी पावर बढ़ाने विटामिन सी, जिंक सल्फेट व मल्टी विटामिन के टेबलेट हैं। वर्तमान में ये दवाइयां कोरोना मरीजों के इलाज के अलावा इससे बचाव के लिए भी संदिग्ध लोगों दी जा रही हैं।
नक्सलियों को घेरने निकले थे 1 हजार जवान: एसपी केएल ध्रुव ने बताया कि नक्सलियों को चौतरफा घेरने के लिए डीआरजी, एसटीएफ, सीआरपीएफ व कोबरा बटालियन के लगभग एक हजार जवानों को अलग-अलग जगह ऑपरेशन पर भेजा गया था।

