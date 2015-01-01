पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:निर्दोष आदिवासियों को रिहा करने अध्यादेश लाएं: कुंजाम

सुकमाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आदिवासी महासभा ने तीन सूत्री मांगों को लेकर जिला मुख्यालय में किया धरना-प्रदर्शन

कांग्रेस पार्टी को प्रदेश की सत्ता में आए दो साल बीत रहे हैं। बस्तर के जेलों में फर्जी नक्सली प्रकरणों में बंदी निर्दोष आदिवासियों की रिहाई को लेकर अब तक कांग्रेस सरकार ने कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठाए हैं। प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार के इशारे पर पुलिस नक्सल प्रकरणों में जेल में बंद आदिवासियों की लिस्ट तैयार कर उनके परिजन व वकीलों के माध्यम से कोर्ट में जमानत अर्जी दाखिल करवा रही है। अब तक कोर्ट में लगाए गए सभी जमानत अर्जी खारिज हुए हैं। इससे बंदियों की मुसीबत और बढ़ रह रही है। आने वाले समय में उन्हें जमानत मिलने के सारे रास्ते बंद हो जाएंगे। इस पूरी प्रक्रिया में बंदी के परिजनों को यहां-वहां बेवजह भटकना पड़ रहा। नतीजा सिफर आने से वे मायुश हो रहे हैं। कमेटी का गठन करने और जमानत अर्जी दाखिल कराने की नौटंकी करने की बजाय प्रदेश सरकार को फर्जी नक्सली प्रकरणों में जेल में बंद निर्दोष आदिवासियों की रिहाई को लेकर अध्यादेश पारित करने की जरुरत है। उक्त बातें आदिवासी महासभा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मनीष कुंजाम ने बुुधवार को जिला मुख्यालय में तीन सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर आयोजित धरना कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए कही। उन्होंने कहा कि दो साल पहले सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सेवानिवृत्त न्यायमूर्ति एके पटनायक की अध्यक्षता में नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में अनुसूचित जनजाति वर्ग के लोगों के विरूद्ध दर्ज प्रकरणों की समीक्षा के लिए प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा गठित उच्च स्तरीय समिति ने अब तक इस पर कोई अंतिम निर्णय लेकर प्रदेश सरकार को रिपोर्ट नहीं सौंपी है। जिम्मेदार मंत्री सिर्फ आबकारी और वन अपराध से जुड़े मामले में जेल में बंंद आदिवासियों की रिहाई की बात कहते रहे हैं। भाकपा के जिला सचिव रामासोढ़ी ने कहा कि सरकार आदिवासियों को लेकर संवेदनशील नहीं है। पुलिस बंदियों के परिजनों को झूठा दिलासा देकर उन्हें गुमराह कर रही है। महासभा के प्रदेश सचिव गंगाराम नाग, पोड़ियाम भीमा, कुसुम नाग, अराधना मरकाम, हांदाराम कवासी समेत अन्य नेताओं ने भी धरना स्थल पर संबोधित किया।

ये मांगे हैं महासभा की
नक्सल प्रकरणों में जेल में बंद निर्दोष आदिवासियों की रिहाई के अलावा बस्तर में होने वाली सभी सरकार नियुक्तियों में स्थानीय शिक्षित युवा बेरोजगारों को प्राथमिकता दिए जाने और समर्थन मूल्य पर किसानों का पूरा धान खरीदने के साथ ही उन्हें राज्य सरकार द्वारा दी जाने वाली प्रोत्साहन राशि का एकमुश्त भुगतान करने की मांग अखिल भारतीय आदिवासी महासभा ने की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें