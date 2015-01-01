पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नक्सलियों का उत्पात:सुकमा में दो दिन तक निर्माणाधीन अस्पताल भवन तोड़ते रहे नक्सली; जवान पहुंचे तो ग्रामीणों को सामने कर फायरिंग की

सुकमा39 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा में नक्सलियों ने निर्माणाधीन अस्पताल भवन को क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। कई स्थानों पर रास्ते काट दिए। इस दौरान जवानों ने करीब आधे घंटे तक मुठभैड़ हुई और नक्सली जान बचाकर भाग निकले।
  • ओया बेतुर क्षेत्र की घटना, 11 किमी पहले सड़क काट और पेड़ गिराकर रास्ता बंद किया
  • ग्रामीणों की बैठक ले रहे थे, जवानों ने धावा बोला तो जान बचाकर भागे नक्सली

छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा में नक्सलियों ने जमकर उत्पात मचाया। ग्रामीणों को उकसा दिया और दो दिनों तक निर्माणाधीन अस्पताल की बिल्डिंग में तोड़फोड़ करते रहे। इस दौरान ग्रामीणों की बैठक भी बुलाई। सूचना मिलने पर जिला पुलिस बल और DRG के जवान मौके पर पहुंचे तो ग्रामीणों की आड़ लेकर नक्सलियों ने फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। जवानों ने जवाबी कार्रवाई की तो नक्सली भाग निकले।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, बड़ेशेट्‌टी गांव में नक्सलियों ने शनिवार को धावा बोल दिया। इस दौरान नक्सलियों ने ग्रामीणों को उकसाया कि जवान यहां पर कैंप लगाना चाहते हैं और उनसे मारपीट करेंगे। इसके बाद गांव में लगभग बन चुके अस्पताल भवन में ग्रामीणों से तोड़फोड़ शुरू करा दी। दो दिनों तक अस्पताल की बिल्डिंग को तोड़ते रहे। इस दौरान नक्सलियों ने गांव के रास्ते को भी बाधित कर दिया।

डेढ़ दर्जन गांवों के लोग शामिल थे बैठक में
बताया जा रहा है कि गांव से करीब 11 किमी पहले नक्सलियों ने सड़क को आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा जगह से काट दिया। वहीं तीन स्थानों पर पेड़ काटकर गिरा दिए। घटना इसकी सूचना सोमवार सुबह मिली। जिसके बाद पुलिस और DRG जवानों को मौके पर रवाना किया गया। शाम करीब 4 बजे जवान पहुंचे तो नक्सलियों की LOS कमांडर नागमणि ग्रामीणों की मीटिंग ले रही थी। इसमें डेढ़ दर्जन गांव के लोग शामिल थे।

आधा घंटा चली मुठभेड़ के बाद जान बचाकर भागे नक्सली
जवानों के पहुंचते ही नक्सलियों ने ग्रामीणों की आड़ लेकर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। पहले तो ग्रामीणों के कारण नक्सली भारी पड़े, लेकिन फिर जवानों ने मोर्चा संभाला और घेराबंदी करते हुए जवाबी कार्रवाई की। करीब आधे घंटे चली मुठभेड़ के बाद नक्सली वहां से भाग निकले। पुलिस को पहले से इनपुट मिल रहा था कि सरकारी भवनों को नक्सली नुकसान पहुंचा सकते हैं। इसके चलते पहले भी जवान गए थे।

महिलाओं, किशोरों सहित 36 हिरासत में
जवानों ने पूछताछ के बाद मौके से अलग-अलग इलाकों से पहुंचे लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है। इसमें गादीरास और चिंतलनार के 36 लोग हैं। इनमें महिलाएं, युवतियां और किशोर भी शामिल हैं। उनको पूछताछ के लिए पकड़कर थाने लाया गया है। संभवत: इनमें से 10 लोगों पर मामला दर्ज हो सकता है। नक्सलियों ने पहले भी इसी गांव में बने एक हाईस्कूल भवन की इमारत को भी क्षतिग्रस्त किया था।

