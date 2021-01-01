पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सुकमा में एक लाख के इनामी समेत 2 नक्सलियों को फोर्स ने जंगल से पकड़ा

सुकमा2 घंटे पहले
एरिया डोमिनेशन के दौरान सीआरपीएफ की कोबरा 201 बटालियन और जिला पुलिस बल के जवानों ने मुकरम नाला के पास से घेराबंदी कर जंगलों में छिपकर फोर्स के मूवमेंट की रैकी कर रहे एलओएस सदस्य मड़कम नंदा व मिलिशिया सदस्य कड़ती हिड़िया को अपनी गिरफ्त में लिया है। बताया गया कि पिछले साल फरवरी में चिंतलनार में स्थित मंदिर के पास सुरक्षाबलों के जवानों को नुकसान पहुंचाने के लिए आईईडी प्लांट करने की नक्सली वारदात में शामिल थे। नंदा एक लाख के इनामी कैडर का नक्सली है। नंदा रावगुड़ा के कलारपारा व हिड़िया नागाराम गांव के डब्बापारा का निवासी है। दोनों ने चिंतागुफा से जगरगुंडा जाने वाले मुख्य मार्ग को काटने व मार्ग से गुुजरने वाले यात्रियों व वाहनों से लूटपाट करने की दूसरी नक्सली वारदातों में खुद के शामिल होने का गुनाह कबूल किया है। गुरुवार को दोनों को स्थानीय न्यायालय में पेश किया गया जहां से उन्हें जेल भेज दिया गया। नक्सल सेल कार्यालय से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक बुधवार सुबह चिंतलनार कैंप से कोबरा 201 बटालियन के कमांडेंट सौमित्र राय, असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट मनफूल व नीरज कुमार एवं चिंतलनार थाना प्रभारी विनय निराला की अगुवाई में संयुक्त टुकड़ी एरिया डोमिनेशन के लिए मुकरम व गड़गड़मेटा की ओर रवाना हुई थी। जहां से दोनों को पकड़ा गया।

