2 दिन तक नक्सली उत्पात:नक्सलियों ने पेड़ काट बड़ेसेट्‌टी के रास्तों पर फेंके अस्पताल भवन में की तोड़फोड़, 3 ग्रामीण गिरफ्तार

  • सुकमा के फुलबगड़ी थाना क्षेत्र के बड़ेसेट्‌टी में बैठक ले रहे थे नक्सली, पुलिस गई तो भागे

जिले के फुलबगड़ी थाना क्षेत्र के बड़ेसेट्‌टी व बोड़कों इलाके में नक्सलियों ने शनिवार व रविवार को दो दिनों तक जमकर उत्पात मचाया। गादीरास और केरलापाल से बड़ेसेट्‌टी जाने मुख्य सड़कों को दोनों तरफ से पेड़ काटकर व कुछ जगहों पर सड़क खोदकर अवराेध कर दिया। बड़ेसेट्‌टी के स्कूल पारा में नवनिर्मित अस्पताल भवन को ढहाने के इरादे से नक्सलियों ने भवन को चौतरफा क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया है। एसपी केएल ध्रुव ने बताया कि नक्सली करतूत की सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची फोर्स ने कुछ ग्रामीणों को हिरासत में लिया है। जिनसे पूछताछ जारी है। इसके अलावा अस्पताल भवन में तोड़फोड़ के मामले में दो-तीन ग्रामीण गिरफ्तार भी किए गए हैं। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक एलओएस कमांडर नागमणी के नेतृत्व में बड़ी संख्या में नक्सली शनिवार से ही बड़ेसेट्‌टी इलाके में डेरा डाले हुए थे। बैठक के बहाने नक्सलियों ने फुलबगड़ी, केरलापाल, गादीरास और िचंतागुफा थाना क्षेत्र के लगभग डेढ़ दर्जन गांवों से ग्रामीणों को बड़ेसेट्‌टी बुलाया था। कुछ ग्रामीण शनिवार को और कुछ ग्रामीण रविवार को यहां पहुंचे थे। शनिवार सुबह हुई बैठक में नक्सलियों ने ग्रामीणों को बड़ेसेट्‌टी मंे फोर्स के कैंप खुलने का डर बताकर उन्हें नवनिर्मित अस्पताल भवन को तोड़ने के लिए उकसाया। जिसके बाद सुबह लगभग 11 बजे नक्सली व ग्रामीणों ने सब्बल व गैती समेत अन्य औजारों से अस्पताल भवन को तोड़ना शुरू किया। भवन को क्षतिग्रस्त करने का सिलसिला रविवार सुबह तक चला।

फोर्स पहुंची तो ग्रामीणों की आड़ में भागे नक्सली
बड़ेसेट्‌टी में बड़ी संख्या में नक्सलियों की मौजूदगी और अस्पताल भवन में तोड़फोड़ करने की सूचना के बाद रविवार दोपहर साढ़े 12 बजे फुलबगड़ी थाना प्रभारी हुबलाल चंद्राकर की अगुवाई में जिला पुलिस बल और डीआरजी जवानों की दो अलग-अलग टुकड़ी बड़ेसेट्‌टी के लिए रवाना हुई। जंगलों की सर्चिंग करते हुए फोर्स की टुकड़ी शाम लगभग साढ़े 4 बजे बड़ेसेट्‌टी के स्कूल पारा पहुंची। रवानगी से पहले नक्सली ग्रामीणों की बैठक ले रहे थे। जवानों की टुकड़ी को अपनी ओर बढ़ता देख नक्सलियों ने फायरिंग शुुरू कर दी। नक्सली ग्रामीणों की आड़ लेकर जवानों पर गोलीबारी कर रहे थे। फुलबगड़ी थाना प्रभारी हुबलाल चंद्राकर ने बताया 20-25 मिनट तक दोनों तरफ से चली गोलीबारी के बाद नक्सली भाग गए। फायरिंग के बीच बैठक मंेे उपस्थित ग्रामीण भी भाग गए। बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीणों की मौजूदगी के कारण जवानों ने संभलकर गोलीबारी की। कुछ ग्रामीण जवानों के हत्थे चढ़ गए।

नक्सलियों के संतरियों ने भी जवानों पर फायरिंग की
पुलिस के पहुंचने के बाद बैठक ले रहे नक्सली भाग गए। कुछ ग्रामीण जवानों के हाथ लगे। मौके से पुलिस ने भवन तोड़ने के औजार व खाना बनाने के लिए इस्तेमाल में लाए गए गंज व अन्य बर्तन जवानों ने बरामद किए। फोर्स के लौटने के दौरान बोड़को के कोटमपारा में तैनात नक्सलियों के संतरियों ने भी जवानों पर फायरिंग की। फोर्स की जवाबी कार्रवाई में वे भी भाग जंगलों की तरफ भाग खड़े हुए। रविवार शाम लगभग 7 बजे फोर्स वापस थाने लौट आई। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार नक्सली लगातार कैंप खुलने का विरोध कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए ग्रामीणों को उकसाकर और डराकर उनसे प्रशासन विरोध काम करवा रहे हैं।

