जगरगुंडा के राजपेंटा के जंगलों में मुठभेड़:जगरगुंडा में जलाऊ लकड़ी लेकर लौट रहे जवानों ने 1 नक्सली मारा

सुकमा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देसी बैरल ग्रेनेड लांचर व भरमार बंदूक समेत भारी मात्रा में नक्सली सामग्री बरामद

जिले के जगरगुंडा थाना क्षेत्र के राजपेंटा गांव के जंंगलों में बुधवार दोपहर डेढ़ घंटे चली मुठभेड़ में डीआरजी के जवानों ने एक पुरुष नक्सली को मार गिराया। देर शाम तक मारे गए नक्सली की शिनाख्त नहीं हाे सकी थी। मुठभेड़ स्थल से जवानों ने एक देसी बैरल ग्रेनेड लांचर(बीजीएल) व एक भरमार बंदूक, 7 नग बीजीएल सेल, 9 नग बीजीएल कार्टिज, डेटोनेटर, पिट्‌ठू बैग, धारदार हथियार के अलावा भारी मात्रा में नक्सलियों के दैनिक उपयोेेग की सामग्री बरामद की है। एसपी केएल ध्रुव ने एनकाउंटर में आधा दर्जन नक्सलियों के हताहत होने का दावा किया है। नक्सली का शव बुधवार शाम सुकमा लाया गया।

एक कहानी यह भी: जवानों पर नक्सलियों ने किया हमला
मुठभेड़ में शामिल जवानों ने स्थानीय पत्रकारों को बताया कि वे बुधवार सुबह जगरगुंडा कैंप से लगभग साढ़े तीन किमी दूर राजपेंटा गांव के जंगलों में जलाऊ लकड़ी लेने गए थे। लकड़ी लेकर जवानों की एक टुकड़ी कैंप की ओर वापस हो रही थी। जवानों की दूसरी टुकड़ी पीछे थी। इलाके में पहले से मौजूद नक्सली जवानों के मूवमेंट पर नज़र बनाए हुए थे। मौका मिलते ही 40 से ज्यादा नक्सलियों ने जवानों पर ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। जवानों की टुकड़ी पहले से ही अलर्ट पर थी। जवानों ने सूझबूझ अौर बहादुरी से नक्सली हमले के जवाब में गोलीबारी करते हुए उन्हें मौके से भागने पर मजबूर कर दिया।

नक्सलियों के होने की सूचना पर लांच किया ऑपरेशन
बुधवार शाम साढ़े 5 बजे नक्सल सेल कार्यालय में एसपी केएल ध्रुव ने बताया कि बीते दिनों जगरगुंडा दौरे के दौरान उन्हें इलाके में नक्सलियों के लगातार मूवमेंट होने व ग्रामीणों की बैठकें लेने की खबर मिली थी। जिसके बाद दोरनापाल से डीआरजी जवानों की एक कंपनी को ऑपरेशन के लिए जगरगुंडा भेजा गया था। बुधवार को इस इलाके में नक्सलियों के मूवमेंट की पुख्ता सूचना के बाद डीआरजी के अलावा नरसापुरम में तैनात सीआरपीएफ की 223 बटालियन के जवानों के साथ संयुक्त ऑपरेशन लांच किया गया। रणनीति के तहत डीआरजी जवानों की छोटी-छोटी टुकड़ियों को नक्सलियों के क्रॉसिंग प्वाइंट के आसपास तैनात किया गया। डीआरजी के कुछ हथियारबंद जवान ग्रामीण वेशभूषा में जलाऊ लकड़ी संग्रहण करते हुए नक्सलियों के आने का इंतजार कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान राजपेंटा के जंगलों में पहुंचे ऑटोमेटिक वेपंस से लैस नक्सलियों ने जवानों पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। जवानों ने भी मोर्चा लेकर नक्सली फायरिंग के जवाब में जमकर गोलीबारी की। एनकाउंटर में साथियों को ढेर होता देख घायलों को लेकर नक्सली फायरिंग करते हुए भाग खड़े हुए। मुठभेड़ करीब डेढ़ घंटे चली। प्रेसवार्ता के दौरान सीआरपीएफ के डीआईजी योज्ञान सिंह, एएसपी सुनील शर्मा समेत अन्य थे।

