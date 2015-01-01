पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:पेयजल संकट, अध्यक्ष-सीएमओ एक दूसरे पर डाल रहे जिम्मेदारी

तिल्दा नेवरा16 घंटे पहले
  • पालिका उपाध्यक्ष ने लगाया आरोप, कुछ लोगों को ही लाभ पहुंचा रहे हैं सीएमओ

लम्बे समय से बढ़ते पेयजल संकट के बाद नगर पालिका परिषद तिल्दा नेवरा के उपाध्यक्ष विकास सुखवानी ने कड़ी आपत्ति दर्ज की है। उन्होंने एक प्रेस विज्ञप्ति जारी कर नगर में चल रहे पेयजल समस्या को लेकर मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी जी डी डहरिया व पालिका प्रबंधन पर ठीकरा फोड़ा। पालिका उपाध्यक्ष सुखवानी ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि पिछले कुछ महीनों से पालिका मे सीएमओ डहरिया द्वारा नगरहित को नजरअंदाज कर कुछ लोगों को लाभ पहुंचाने का काम कर रहे हैं। पेयजल समस्या भी इसी कारण नगर में लगातार महीनों से जारी हैं। सीएमओ द्वारा पिछले 7-8 वर्षों से कार्यरत सुपरवाइजर को हटाकर उनके स्थान पर अपने परिजनों, रिश्तेदारों, मित्रों व एक पार्षद के भाई को पालिका में काम पर रख लिया है। जिन्हें कार्यों का न तो अनुभव है ना ही जानकारी। इसी का परिणाम है कि पानी सप्लाई के लिए इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली मोटर बार बार खराब हो रही है और अब जल भी गई है। पूरी नगर की जनता इनकी मनमानी के चलते चुने हुए जनप्रतिनिधियों पर सवाल उठा रही है।

आंदोलन करने की तैयारी कर रहे पार्षद
पालिका उपाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि पेयजल समस्या पर जब पालिका अध्यक्ष से शिकायत की जाती है तो वे सीएमओ डहरिया से चर्चा करने को कहती हैं। जब सीएमओ से चर्चा हो तो वे अध्यक्ष से चर्चा करने कहते हैं। पूरे पार्षद इन दिनों परेशान है। यही रवैया रहा तो मजबूरन हम सभी को आंदोलन के लिए तैयार होना पड़ेगा। हमें जनता ने चुना है, हम उनके भरोसे के लिए किसी भी हद तक लड़ाई लड़ने को तैयार हैं।

तिल्दा नेवरा पालिका क्षेत्र की जनता परेशान
सुखवानी ने कहा कि प्रदेश में कांग्रेस की सरकार व पालिका में कांग्रेस की अध्यक्ष होने के बाद भी नगर की जनता पानी, सफाई जैसी मूलभूत सुविधाओं के लिए मुह ताकते बैठने को मजबूर हैं। पूरे प्रदेश में किसी भी नगरीय निकाय क्षेत्र से ऐसी जानकारी सामने नही आती जैसी हमारे नगर तिल्दा नेवरा से आ रही है। उन्होंने पालिका अध्यक्ष व मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी से निवेदन करते हुए नगर की जनता को ध्यान में रख कर पेयजल आपूर्ति, सफाई व्यवस्था जैसी आवश्यक सुविधाओं के लिए त्वरित कार्रवाई व उचित कदम उठाने की मांग की है। जिससे नागरिकों को पानी के लिए इधर उधर न भटकना पड़े।

