सुंदरता को मिलेंगे नए आयाम:1450 एकड़ में फैले प्राकृतिक जंगल मोहरेंगा को नेचर सफारी बना रहा वन विभाग

तिल्दा-नेवराएक दिन पहले
अगर आप प्रकृति का करीब से आनंद लेना चाहते हैं तो मोहरेंगा स्थित पुराना जंगल एक बेहतर जगह हो सकता है क्योंकि इसे इन दिनों पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित करने अत्याधुनिक स्वरूप दिया जा रहा है। तिल्दा खरोरा के निकट ग्राम मोहरेंगा स्थित प्राकृतिक जंगल को इन दिनों नेचर सफारी बनाने वन विभाग विकसित कर रहा है। लगभग 1450 एकड़ में फैले इस विशाल जंगल को नेचर सफारी के रूप में विकसित कर नवंबर में किसी तारीख को पर्यटकों के लिए चालू करने की तैयारी भी चल रही है।

पर्यटकों को रिझाने हिरण, चीतल, सांभर जंगली सुअर जैसे वन्यप्राणी भी मौजूद
मोहरेंगा प्राकृतिक घना जंगल होने के कारण यहां हिरण, चीतल, सांभर, जंगली सुअर, लोमड़ी, खरगोश, नेवला जैसे कई छोटे-बड़े वन्य प्राणी विचरण करते हैं। साथ ही यहां भारी संख्या में फलदार, छायादार तथा औषधीय पेड़-पौधे भी मौजूद हैं। जंगल के बीच में तालाब तथा गार्डन का भी निर्माण किया गया है, जिसमें झरना भी बनाया जाएगा। वॉच टावर का निर्माण भी किया गया है जिस पर चढ़कर पर्यटक जंगल की खूबसूरती को निहार सकते हैं। पर्यटकों के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ी व्यंजन बनाने कैंटीन भी तैयार की जा रही है।

