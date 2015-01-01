पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:जहरीली शराब पीने से हुई मौतों के बाद ठेकों से 105 सैंपल लिए गए

फरीदाबाद5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जहरीली शराब पीने से हुई मौतों के बाद आबकारी विभाग के आयुक्त शेखर विद्यार्थी ने सोमवार को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से आबकारी अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। इसमें उन्होंने गांव व स्लम क्षेत्र में मुनादी कराने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा लोगों को जागरूक किया जाए कि वह लाइसेंसधारक ठेके से ही शराब लें। जहरीली शराब पीने से हुई मौतों के बाद अभी तक जिले में करीब 105 दुकानों से सेंपल लिए गए हैं।

छांयसा गांव में पिछले दिनों जहरीली शराब पीने से चरण सिंह की मौत हुई थी। उसके साथी जसमेर को सेक्टर-8 सर्वोदय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। जहां उसका उपचार किया जा रहा था। रविवार को उसने भी दम तोड़ दिया। इसी तरह से गांव मच्छगर में रूपलाल, कृष्ण, नोएडा के गांव अट्टा के रहने वाले अक्षय, अनंगपुर के रहने वाले पप्पू ने मंगलवार को शराब पी थी।

इसके बाद रूपलाल और कृष्ण की मौत हो गई। जबकि अक्षय अस्पताल में भर्ती है। प्रदेशभर में इस तरह की अनेक घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं। इसमें जहरीली शराब पीने से अनेक लोगों की जान जा चुकी है।

^लोग ठेकों से ही शराब खरीदें। कम पैसों के लालच में तस्करों से शराब बिल्कुल न खरीदें। तस्करों के खिलाफ विभाग का छापेमारी अभियान जारी है। प्रदेश के गांवों में मुनादी कराकर ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए कहा गया है। इसके साथ ही नमूने लेने के आदेश दिए गए है। - आशुतोष राजन, कलेक्टर आबकारी विभाग, हरियाणा

आबकारी आयुक्त शेखर विद्यार्थी की ओर से वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से बैठक ली गई। इसमें उन्होंने जिले में स्लम व ग्रामीण इलाके को लोगों को जागरुक करने के लिए मुनादी कराने के निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। यह कार्य जल्द शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। -विजय कौशिक, उपआबकारी आयुक्त, फरीदाबाद

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें