पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस ने लौटाई खुशियां:साढ़े 4 माह में 138 बच्चे तलाशकर किए परिजनों के हवाले

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

पुलिस ने जुलाई महीने से अभी तक 138 लापता बच्चों को विभिन्न जगह व शहरों से तलाश कर उनके परिजनों के हवाले किया। डॉ. अर्पित जैन के अनुसार परिजनों की उम्मीदों को जिंदा रखते हुए पुलिस ने लापता बच्चों को कड़ी मुशक्कत कर ढूंढा। कई बच्चे रास्ता भटक जाते हैं तो कुछ बच्चों को कोई व्यक्ति आर्थिक लाभ के लिए बहला फुसलाकर उन्हें अगवा कर लेता है।

कुछ छोटी उम्र के बच्चे भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाकों में अपने माता-पिता से बिछड़ जाते हैं। वहीं कुछ नादान उम्र के बच्चे खुद गुमराह हो जाते हैं और छोटी उम्र में फिल्मी जिंदगी को सच मानने लगते हैं और भटक जाते हैं। इसी भटकाव में वह घर से निकल जाते हैं और फिर उन्हें विभिन्न तरह की परेशानियां झेलनी पड़ती हैं। इसी प्रकार के 138 बच्चों को पुलिस ने बरामद कर उनके परिजनों के हवाले किया। डॉ. जैन ने कहा माता-पिता अपने बच्चों का ध्यान रखें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें