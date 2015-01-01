पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:पांच दिन में 19 मौतें, 3362 लोग आए कोरोना की चपेट में, पुलिस ने मास्क न लगाने पर एक दिन में काटे 819 चालान

फरीदाबाद14 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस केवल चालान ही नहीं काट रही, बल्कि वह लोगों को कोरोना से बचाने के लिए उन्हें जागरूक कर मास्क भी बांट रही है।
  • तेजी से फैल रहा कोरोना का संक्रमण, पुलिस हुई सख्त, चालान काटना शुरू

जिले में कोरोना का संक्रमण तेजी से फैल रहा है। दिनोंदिन हालात बेकाबू होते जा रहे हैं। पांच दिन में 19 लोगों की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत हो गई। जबकि 3362 लोग इसकी चपेट में आए हैं। कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए पुलिस ने भी सख्ती बरतनी शुरू कर दी है। एक दिन में बगैर मास्क के चलने वालों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाकर 819 लोगों के चालान काटे हैं।

आने वाले दिनों में पुलिस और सख्ती करने वाली है। बाजारों और भीड़भाड़ वाले स्थानों पर मास्क न लगाने वालों के चालान काटे जाएंगे। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने भी कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए एडवाइजरी जारी की है कि लोग मास्क लगाना और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना न भूलें। अन्यथा उन पर कोरोना भारी पड़ सकता है।

इसके अलावा हाथों को सेनिटाइज करना अथवा साबुन से धोना न भूलें। सीएमओ डॉ. रणदीप सिंह पूनिया ने कहाकि फरीदाबाद में केस का बढ़ना लोगों की लापरवाही का नतीजा है। सरकार ने छूट क्या दी लोग त्यौहारी सीजन में कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करना ही भूल गए।

लोग शहर के भीड़भाड़ एरिया में ऐसे निकल रहे हैं जैसे सबकुछ सामान्य हो गया है। न लोग मास्क लगा रहे और न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कर रहे। इन्हीं सब कारणों से केस तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं।

लोग समय रहते नहीं सुधरे तो हालात और बदतर हो सकते हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आंकड़ों पर नजर डालें तो पांच दिन में 19 कोरोना संक्रमितों की जान जा चुकी है। जबकि 3362 नए लोग इसकी चपेट में आ चुके हैं। आंकड़ों के मुताबिक 17, 18 और 19 नवंबर को 3-3 मरीजों की मौत हुई।

जबकि 20 और 21 नवंबर को 5-5 लोगों की मौत हुई है। मौत का यह आंकड़ा डराने वाला है। यही नहीं अभी 82 लोगों की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। जबकि 15 लोग वेंटिलेटर पर जिंदगी व मौत से जूझ रहे हैं।

कोरोना से 24 घंटे में पांच की मौत, 630 नए केस आए
24 घंटे में शनिवार को जिले में पांच मरीजों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 630 नए केस भी आए। इस दौरान ठीक होने वाले 545 मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 36243 तक पहुंच गया। जबकि ठीक होने वालों का आकड़ा 31305 तक पहुंच गया।

डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. रामभगत के अनुसार जिले में अभी तक 294381 लोगों के सैंपल लैब भेजे गए। इनमें से 257737 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। जबकि 401 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। इस समय 538 लोग अस्पताल में दाखिल हैं। जबकि 4102 पॉजिटिव मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं। अभी तक 298 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

पुलिस ने एक दिन में काटे 819 चालान: डीसीपी मुख्यालय अर्पित जैन ने बताया कि कोरोना वायरस के नियमों की अवहेलना करने वालों के खिलाफ फरीदाबाद पुलिस फिर से सख्त हो गई है। बिना मास्क वालों के चालान काटे जा रहे हैं। पुलिस अभी तक करीब 1,70,000 लोगों को जागरूक कर चुकी है। साथ ही नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वाले 38626 लोगों के चालान भी काटे गए हैं।

अभी तक एक करोड़ 93 लाख 13 हजार का जुर्माना वसूला जा चुका है। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को एक दिन में मास्क न पहनने वाले 819 लोगों के चालान किए हैं। इस अभियान को और तेज किया जाएगा।

