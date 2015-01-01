पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुसाइड:2 साल पहले युवती ने की थी लव मैरिज, अब कर ली आत्महत्या

फरीदाबाद5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • पुलिस ने पति के खिलाफ किया मुकदमा दर्ज
  • भाई ने बहनोई पर शादी के बाद से प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप लगाया

सेहतपुर निवासी एक युवती ने दो साल पहले सोनीपत निवासी सचिन नामक युवक के साथ लव मैरिज की थी। रविवार को उसने कमरे में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। मृतका के भाई ने बहनोई पर शादी के बाद से प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप लगाया।

पुलिस ने पति के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। संजय कॉलोनी सेहतपुर गली नंबर एक निवासी दीपक शर्मा ने शिकायत में कहा है कि 2 साल पहले उनकी बहन गीता ने मूलरूप से सोनीपत निवासी सचिन के साथ प्रेम विवाह किया था। दोनों सोना कॉलोनी गली नंबर पांच सेहतपुर में सोनू नागर के मकान में किराए पर रहते थे।

दीपक का आरोप है कि शादी के दो-तीन महीने बाद से ही उनका बहनोई गीता के साथ मारपीट करता था। खाने के लिए भी नहीं देता था। गीता ने उसे फोन कर बताया था। इसके बाद उसने सचिन को समझाया था। सात-आठ महीने तक शांत रहने के बाद सचिन फिर प्रताड़ित करने लगा। दीपक ने बताया कि रविवार सुबह उसने बहन को फोन किया लेकिन उसका फोन नहीं उठा।

जब वह बहन के कमरे पर पहुंचा तो देखा कि कुंडी अंदर से बंद है। मकान के जगंले से देखा तो गीता फंखे से लटकी थी। दीपक का आरोप है कि गीता ने बहनोई की प्रताड़ना से परेशान होकर आत्महत्या किया है। पुलिस ने सचिन के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें