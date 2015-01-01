पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:चोरी के 2 मामलों में 3 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

फरीदाबाद9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पुलिस ने चोरी की दो वारदातों को सुलझाते हुए 3 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। क्राइम ब्रांच सेक्टर-85 ने आरोपी मुकेश निवासी कासगंज यूपी, प्रदीप कुमार निवासी कासगंज यूपी, चंद्राश निवासी फर्रुखाबाद यूपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। इन्होंने मुजेसर थाना क्षेत्र में चोरी व एनआईटी क्षेत्र में वाहन चोरी की एक वारदात को अंजाम दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर मोदी की चीन-पाक को चेतावनी- किसी ने आजमाने की कोशिश की तो प्रचंड जवाब मिलेगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें