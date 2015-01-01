पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई की तैयारी:रेलवे ट्रैक और टोल प्लाजा पर पहुंचने से किसानों को रोकने के लिए 3500 पुलिसकर्मी तैनात

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
ओल्ड रेलवे स्टेशन पर गश्त करते आरपीएफ के जवान।
  • आरपीएफ, जीआरपी व आरएएफ भी रहेगी तैनात

नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसानों द्वारा शनिवार को रेलवे ट्रैक बाधित करने और टोल प्लाजा फ्री करने की चेतावनी को देखते हुए पुलिस ने पूरी तैयारी की है। जिलेभर में करीब 3500 पुलिसकर्मियों को तैनात किया गया है। उनकी मदद के लिए रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स के जवानों को भी तैनात किया गया है।

इसके अलावा भीड़ पर नजर रखने के लिए ड्रोन कैमरे से नजर रखी जाएगी। सभी प्रमुख चौक, चौराहों और नाकों पर सीआईए और सीआईडी के जवानों को भी लगाया गया है। इसके अलावा जिले के सभी टोल प्लाजा पर संबंधित थाने के थाना प्रभारी और एसीपी पुलिस बल के साथ नजर रखेंगे।

पुलिस अधिकारियों का कहना है कि कानून व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने वालों के साथ पुलिस सख्ती से निपटेगी। पुलिस ने सभी संवेदनशील इलाकों में दंगा नियंत्रण वाहनों को भी तैनात किया है। डीसीपी हेड क्वार्टर अर्पित जैन ने बताया कि फरीदाबाद जिले में आने वाले सभी पांच टोल प्लाजा-बदरपुर बॉर्डर, गुरुग्राम फरीदाबाद, केजीपी टोल प्लाजा, पाली क्रेशर जोन और धौज टोल पर सिविल पुलिस के साथ साथ रिजर्व फोर्स को भी तैनात किया गया है।

ड्रोन द्वारा भीड़ पर विशेष नजर रखी जाएगी ताकि अप्रिय घटना होने पर असामाजिक लोगों को चिन्हित कर उन पर कार्रवाई की जा सके। पुलिस सूत्रों ने बताया कि आंदोलन से निपटने के लिए पुलिस ने किसान नेताओं पर भी नजर रख रही है। सीआईडी को लगाया गया है ताकि समय रहते यह पता चल सके कि कौन किसान नेता कहां और कितने लोगों के साथ पहुंचने वाला है।

