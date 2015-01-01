पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:तेज रफ्तार वाहनों की टक्कर से 5 लोगों की मौत, 2 घायल, सभी मामले दर्ज, जांच शुरू

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • पलवल| तेज रफ्तार वाहनों ने अलग-अलग जगह पांच लोगों की जान ले ली। जबकि तीन लोग घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने सभी मामले दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। साथ ही पोस्टमार्टम कराकर सभी शव परिजनों को सौंप दिए।

दुर्घटना एक: पलवल-अलीगढ़ मार्ग पर किठवाड़ी हनुमान मंदिर के निकट शुक्रवार देर शाम कैंटर ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। इससे चाचा-भतीजा घायल हो गए। नूंह जिले के उदाका गांव निवासी कालूराम के अनुसार चाचा धर्म सिंह व भतीजे तोताराम पेलक गांव शादी में जा रहे थे। अलीगढ़ मार्ग पर कैंटर ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। इससे चाचा की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

दुर्घटना दो: होडल-नूंह मार्ग पर बहीन गांव के पास गाड़ी की टक्कर से बाइक सवार एक युवक की मौत हो गई, जबकि उसका साथी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। मथुरा जिले के गांव सुपाना निवासी गजराज ने शिकायत में कहा कि उनका भतीजा वीरपाल व हेमंत पहाड़ी गांव में जागरण में गए थे। वापसी में बहीन के निकट अज्ञात वाहन ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी।

दुर्घटना तीन: नेशनल हाईवे पर औरंगाबाद गांव के निकट सड़क पर खड़े 14 वर्षीय लड़के की कार की टक्कर से मौत हो गई। मित्रोल गांव निवासी जय सिंह के अनुसार वह 14 वर्षीय बेटे लोकेश के साथ सड़क क्रॉस करने का इंतजार कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान गाड़ी ने लोकेश को टक्कर मार दी। इससे उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने गाड़ी चालक पंकज पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। दुर्घटना चार: नेशनल हाईवे पर बघौला के निकट एक ऑटो अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। इससे सैयदवाड़ा मोहल्ला पलवल निवासी गोविंदराम की मौत हो गई। जबकि नारायण घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने ऑटो चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिय है। दुर्घटना पांच: नेशनल हाइवे पर बालाजी पेट्रोल पंप के निकट ट्रक ने पैदल जा रहे बिहार निवासी सतरन कुमार को टक्कर मार दी। इससे उनकी मौत हो गई। बिहार के छोटी चिड़िया निवासी भरत कुमार ने शिकायत में कहा कि उनका भाई सतरन कुमार वाहन के इंतजार में खड़ा था। तभी ट्रक ने टक्कर मार दिया।

