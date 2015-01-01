पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विद्युत समस्या से राहत:सेक्टर-21डी में 66 केवी का सबस्टेशन अगस्त तक हो जाएगा तैयार, 50 हजार लोगों को बिजली कटौती से मिलेगी राहत

फरीदाबाद18 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

सेक्टर-21डी में निर्माणाधीन 66 केवी बिजली सबस्टेशन अगस्त 2021 तक पूरा होने की उम्मीद है। इस पर 21 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जा रहे हैं। इसके बनने से सेक्टर समेत आसपास के करीब 50 हजार लोगों को बिजली कटौती से राहत मिलेगी। सेक्टर-21डी में कई साल से बिजली की समस्या बनी हुई है। यहां बिजली आपूर्ति सैनिक कॉलोनी और एनएच तीन के फीडरों से होती है।

दोनों ही फीडर लंबे समय से ओवरलोड चल रहे हैं। इससे सेक्टर में फॉल्ट और ट्रिपिंग की समस्या रहती है। लाइन में फॉल्ट के कारण लोगों को लंबे बिजली कटों से जूझना पड़ता है। बिजली निगम के अधिकारियों के अनुसार सेक्टरों में समय के साथ आबादी बढ़ी है। सर्दी में लोग गीजर और हीटर लगा लेते हैं।

जबकि गर्मी में एसी और कूलर लग जाते हैं, मगर मीटर का लोड नहीं बढ़वाते हैं। इस लोड का प्रभाव फीडरों पर पड़ता है। सेक्टर-21डी, एसजीएम नगर और आसपास के इलाकों में रोज तीन से पांच घंटे बिजली कटौती होती है। अधिकारी बिजली कट की वजह फीडर में फॉल्ट बताते हैं।

सेक्टर-21डी में बिजली समस्या को देखते हुए विभाग की ओर से 66 केवी का सबस्टेशन बनाया जा रहा है। कोरोना महामारी की वजह से काम में रुकावट आई थी। लेकिन अब प्रोजेक्ट पर तेजी से काम चल रहा है। हमारा प्रयास छह माह में निर्माण कार्य पूरा कर सप्लाई शुरू करने की है। -एमएल गर्ग, कार्यकारी अभियंता, हरियाणा विद्युत प्रसारण निगम लिमिटेड

