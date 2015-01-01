पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:24 घंटे में 756 नए केस आए, तीन मरीजों की मौत

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

कोरोना से 24 घंटे में मंगलवार को तीन मरीजों की मौत हो गई। जबकि रिकार्ड तोड़ 756 नए केस भी आए। इस दौरान ठीक होने वाले 417 मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 33637 व ठीक होने वालों का 29599 पहुंच गया। डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. रामभगत के अनुसार जिले में अभी तक 283590 लोगों के सैंपल लैब जांच के लिए भेजे गए।

इनमें से 249512 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। जबकि 441 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। इस समय 443 मरीज अस्पताल में दाखिल हैं। जबकि 3313 पॉजिटिव मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं। इसी प्रकार ठीक होने के बाद 29599 मरीजों को अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। पत्रकार एवं हरियाणा कांग्रेस की प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा के मीडिया सलाहकार राकेश तनेजा सहित तीन मरीजों की 24 घंटे में कोरोना से मौत हो गई।

