पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:पुलिस के परिवार पर करीब 50 लोगों ने किया हमला; लाठी डंडों से पीटा, गहने व कैश लूटा

फरीदाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हमलावर बड़खल के भूमाफिया बताए जा रहे हैं
  • इंस्पेक्टर के भतीजे की शिकायत पर गंभीर धाराओं में केस दर्ज

पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर सैफुद्दीन के परिवार पर दबंगों द्वारा लाठी डंडों से हमला कर नकदी और जेवरात लूट ले जाने का मामला आया है। इंस्पेक्टर के भतीजे की शिकायत पर सूरजकुंड पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया है। शिकायतकर्ता के मुताबिक हमला करने वाले बड़खल गांव के ही भूमाफिया हैं।

इनका काम जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा कर संबंधित व्यक्ति को डरा धमकाकर दूसरे को बेचना है। पुलिस घटना की जांच कर रही है। बड़खल निवासी सद्दाम ने अनखीर पुलिस चौकी को दी शिकायत में कहा कि वह बड़खल लेक के पास रहते हैं। वे बुधवार दोपहर करीब 12 बजे घर पर मौजूद थे। तभी करीब 50 लोगों ने हमला कर दिया।

शमशुद्दीन कुरेशी के हाथ में रिवाल्वर थी। सभी ने परिजनों को लहूलुहान कर दिया। हमलावर हथियार के बल पर घर में रखे करीब 55 हजार रुपए और महिलाओं के गहने लूट ले गए। पीड़ित सद्दाम इंस्पेक्टर सैफुद्दीन के भतीजे हैं। उनका ये भी आरोप है कि शमशुदीन कुरेशी, शकील व बाबा उर्फ शरबजीत ने एक ग्रुप बना रखा है। ये लोग कंस्ट्रक्शन प्लाट देने का एग्रीमेन्ट लोगों से कर उनका पैसा आपस में मिल बांटकर हड़प कर जाते हैं। इनके पास गुंडों की फौज है। पुलिस गंभीर धाराओं में केस दर्ज कर घटना की जांच कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें