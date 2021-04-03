पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:ज्वैलरी की दुकान में तिजोरी को गैस कटर से काटकर 50 लाख रुपए के गहने ले जाने वाला आरोपी गिरफ्तार

फरीदाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फरीदाबाद. पुलिस ने पकड़ा चोर। - Dainik Bhaskar
फरीदाबाद. पुलिस ने पकड़ा चोर।
  • कई राज्यों में इस पर दर्ज हैं दर्जनभर से अधिक केस, अकेले ही देता है वारदात को अंजाम

सरायख्वाजा थाना क्षेत्र में बजरंग चौक के पास ज्वेलरी की दुकान में तिजोरी को गैस कटर से काटकर 50 लाख से अधिक के सोने व डायमंड के गहने चोरी करने वाले दिल्ली-एनसीआर के शातिर चोर को क्राइम ब्रांच बदरपुर ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसकी निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने भारी मात्रा में गहने बरामद किए हैं। पकड़े गए आरोपी की पहचान परी चौकर ग्रेटर नोएडा निवासी राशिद अली के रूप में हुई है। यह मूलरूप से यूपी के बुलंदशहर का रहने वाला है।

खास बात यह है कि आरोपी के खिलाफ दिल्ली, गाजियाबाद, पानीपत, अलवर में चोरी के करीब दर्जनभर मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। यह सिर्फ ज्वैलरी की दुकानों और शोरूम को ही निशाना बनाता है। यह तिजोरी से गहने चुराने का मास्टर माइंड है। यही नहीं यह हर वारदात को अकेले ही अंजाम देता है ताकि चोरी के माल का बंटवारा न करना पड़े। घटना को अंजाम देने से पहले बाजार में उस दुकान की कई दिन तक रैकी करता है, जहां उसे वारदात को अंजाम देना है।

चोरी का यह है पूरा मामला

अशोका एंक्लेव पार्ट दो निवासी कृष्ण अग्रवाल की सराय ख्वाजा मार्केट में बजरंग चौक के पास अग्रवाल ज्वैलर्स के नाम से दुकान है। 28 जनवरी को करीब 9 बजे वह दुकान बंद कर घर चले गए। अगले दिन 29 जनवरी को सुबह करीब 9.30 बजे जब वह दुकान पर पहुंचे और शटर खोला तो सारा सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। तिजोरी गैस कटर से कटी हुई मिली। उसमें 50 लाख रुपए से अधिक के सोने और डायमंड के गहने थे। जो गायब थे।

दुकान के ऊपर का गेट काटकर घुसा था: पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि रैकी करने के बाद आरोपी ने नया गैस सिलेंडर व गैस कटर का सामान खरीदा। फिर इसे एक बड़े बैग में डालकर 28 जनवरी की रात साथ वाली दुकान के रास्ते सुनार की दुकान पर गया और ऊपर का गेट गैस कटर से काटकर दुकान में घुसा। दुकान में रखी तिजोरी को गैस कटर से काटकर करीब सवा किलो सोना व भारी मात्रा में डायमंड के जेवरात ले गया। क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर आरोपी को कालिंदी कुंज दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

आरोपी ने कई दिन तक रेकी कर की वारदात

पुलिस प्रवक्ता आदर्शदीप सिंह ने बताया कि पकड़े गए आरोपी राशिद अली ने पूछताछ में बताया कि उसने वारदात करने से पहले कई दिन तक सराय ख्वाजा सेक्टर 37 व बदरपुर बॉर्डर की मार्केट में घूमकर रैकी की थी। तीनों मार्केट में सबसे आसान यही दुकान नजर आई। जहां आसानी से चोरी संभव थी। क्योंकि इस दुकान के पास लोहे का जीना था।

कई बार जेल जा चुका है

पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि आरोपी पहले भी चोरी की कई वारदातों को अंजाम दे चुका है। चार वारदात दिल्ली में, एक रोहतक में, एक पानीपत, छह वारदात गाजियाबाद, एक राजस्थान के अलवर में कर चुका है। आरोपी गाजियाबाद, रोहतक, अलवर और पानीपत की जेल में भी रह चुका है। हैरानी की बात यह है कि हर वारदात को अकेले ही अंजाम देता है। पुलिस ने इसके कब्जे से करीब 40 लाख रुपए कीमत के गहने, गैस कटर, वारदात में प्रयोग की गई स्कूटी, छोटा एलपीजी सिलेंडर व ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर बरामद किया है।

