कार्रवाई:डाॅक्टर से फिरौती मांगने वाला आरोपी जिम ट्रेनर पलवल से हुआ गिरफ्तार

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
एनआईटी निवासी एक डाक्टर से 5 लाख रुपए की फिरौती मांगने वाले आरोपी जिम ट्रेनर को पुलिस ने मात्र 10 घंटे में गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी ने बुधवार रात 9.21 बजे डाक्टर को फोन कर फिरौती मांगी थी। उसकी पहचान एनआईटी निवासी पुलकित के रूप में हुई है।

आरोपी से पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है। एसीपी आदर्शदीप सिंह के अनुसार बुधवार को एनआईटी निवासी बीएएमएस डाक्टर सुदेश ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह डाक्टर हैं और उनकी एच ब्लाक एनआईटी एरिया में नागपाल के नाम से क्लीनिक है। इस पर वह 4-5 घंटे काम करते हैं। उन्होंने पुलिस को बताया कि उनके पास बुधवार रात करीब 9.21 बजे अनजान नंबर से फोन आया और 5 लाख रुपए की फिरौती की मांग की। उसने पुलिस को शिकायत करने पर गोली मारने की भी धमकी दी। इसके बाद डाक्टर की शिकायत पर एसजीएम नगर थाने की पुलिस ने तुरंत केस दर्ज कर लिया। यह मामला पुलिस कमिश्नर ओपी सिंह के संज्ञान में आने के बाद उन्होंने आरोपी की तुरंत धरपकड़ के लिए आदेश दिए। इसके बाद डीसीपी क्राइम मुकेश मल्होत्रा ने क्राइम ब्रांच सेक्टर 48 को आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी। उसने आरोपी पुलकित को गुरुवार को पलवल बस स्टैंड से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पूछताछ में आरोपी ने बताया कि वह चिमनी बाई धर्मशाला के नजदीक एक जिम में ट्रेनर की नौकरी करता था। लेकिन उसकी नौकरी छूट गई। इसलिए उसने पैसों के लिए डाक्टर को फोन कर फिरौती की मांग की।

