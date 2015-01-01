पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई की तैयारी:एनजीटी की सख्ती के बाद पुलिस प्रशासन एक्टिव, जो करेगा हवा खराब, पुलिस करेगी उसकी हवा टाइट

फरीदाबाद26 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) के आदेश के बाद राज्य सरकार ने डीसी, पुलिस और हरियाणा राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड को शहर में कहीं पटाखों की बिक्री न होने और जलाने पर सख्ती से रोक लगाने का आदेश जारी किया है। पुलिस ने सभी थाना प्रभारियों एवं बीट इंचार्जों को अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में गश्त कर इस तरह की गतिविधियों पर प्रभावी ढंग से रोक लगाने के लिए कहा गया है।

सरकार का आदेश न मानने वालों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी। दरअसल फरीदाबाद समेत दिल्ली-एनसीआर में प्रदूषण के लगातार बिगड़ते हालात को देखते हुए एनजीटी ने सख्ती दिखाई है। एनजीटी ने आदेश में कहा है कि वह प्रदूषण से किसी की मौत होने का इंतजार नहीं कर सकती। खुशियों का जश्न मनाया जाता है मौत का नहीं। एनजीटी का आदेश आते ही राज्य सरकार भी हरकत में आ गई।

गुरुवार की देर शाम चीफ सेक्रेटरी ने डीसी, पुलिस कमिश्नर और हरियाणा राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड को आदेश जारी कर एनजीटी के आदेश का सख्ती से पालन कराने का फरमान जारी किया है। क्योंकि दिल्ली-एनसीआर के प्रमुख शहर फरीदाबाद और गुड़गांव में दिवाली पर प्रदूषण का स्तर खतरनाक स्तर तक पहुंच जाता है।

सरकार ने इन दो जिलों में एक दिसंबर तक किसी भी प्रकार के पटाखे न जलाने का आदेश दिया है। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के आंकड़ों पर नजर डालें तो शुक्रवार को फरीदाबाद शहर में पीएम 2.5 का स्तर 324 दर्ज किया गया।

पटाखे बेचने व जलाने वालों पर कार्रवाई के आदेश
सरकार के आदेश के बाद फरीदाबाद पुलिस भी एक्शन मोड पर आ गई है। पुलिस कमिश्नर ओपी सिंह ने सभी थाना प्रभारियों, चौकी इंचार्जों और बीट इंचार्जें से अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में लगातार गश्त करने, पटाखे बेचने और जलाने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने का आदेश दिया है।

कमिश्नर ने कहा कि बीट इंचार्ज अपने क्षेत्र में किसी भी सूरत में पटाखा की बिक्री न होने दें। ऐसे शरारती तत्वों पर नजर रखें, जो चोरी छिपे पटाखा बेचते हैं। जरूरत पड़ने पर ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई भी की जाए। पुलिस ने अपने ट्वीटर हैंडल के जरिए यह संदेश दिया है कि जो करेगा हवा खराब पुलिस करेगी उसकी हवा टाइट।

एनजीटी के आदेश के बाद पुलिस, नगर निगम अधिकारियों, एसडीएम, फायर अफसर, तहसीलदार, नायब तहसीलदारों को इस आदेश का सख्ती से पालन कराने के लिए आदेश जारी किया गया है। यदि कोई एनजीटी के आदेश का पालन नहीं करता है तो उसके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जा सकती है। -यशपाल यादव, डीसी फरीदाबाद

