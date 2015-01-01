पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन समाप्त:तीन साल बाद आईएमटी के किसानों का धरना समाप्त, सीएम ने दी मांगों को मंजूरी

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फरीदाबाद. बुजुर्ग महिला को मिठाई खिलाकर धरने को समाप्त कराते विधायक नयनपाल रावत।
  • चंदावली सहित 5 गांवों के किसानों की 1832 एकड़ जमीन आईएमटी के लिए एक्वायर की गई थी

चंदावली में आईएमटी के गेट पर 3 साल से मांगों को लेकर धरने पर बैठे 5 गांवों के किसानों को मंगलवार को बड़ा तोहफा मिला। इनकी मांगों को सीएम की तरफ से मंजूरी मिलने के बाद इन्होंने धरने को समाप्त कर दिया। हरियाणा भंडारण निगम के चेयरमैन एवं विधायक नयनपाल रावत ने इनकी मांगों को सीएम से मंजूर कराया है।

किसानों की ज्यादातर मांगें पूरी होने पर उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी मेहनत तीन साल बाद क्षेत्र के विधायक रावत के प्रयासों से सार्थक हुई है। विधायक ने मौके पर पहुंचकर किसानों को मिठाई खिलाकर उनका धरना समाप्त कराया। इस दौरान विधायक रावत ने कहा कि किसानों की 6 में से कई मांगें मंजूर हो गई हैं। जबकि ब्याज माफी व एमयूटी के पैसे को कम कराना बाकी रह गया है।

इसे भी खत्म या कम कराने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। विधायक ने कहा वह आज बहुत खुश हैं क्योंकि उनके क्षेत्र के किसान तीन साल से अपनी मांगों को लेकर धरने पर बैठे थे, जो आज समाप्त हो गया। वे खुद इसके लिए सीएम मनोहर लाल व उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला का पृथला क्षेत्र की ओर से धन्यवाद करते हैं। जिनके प्रयासों से किसानों को बड़ी राहत मिली है।

किसान संघर्ष समिति के प्रधान रामनिवास ने कहा विधायक के प्रयासों से उनकी अधिकांश मांगें पूरी हो गई हैं। उन्होंने कहा चंदावली सहित 5 गांवों के किसानों की 1832 एकड़ जमीन आईएमटी के लिए एक्वायर की गई थी। उस दौरान सरकार ने किसानों से जो वादे किए थे वे पूरा न होने पर किसानों ने आईएमटी पर धरना शुरू किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें