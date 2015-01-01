पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत:हवा चलने से प्रदूषण बढ़ने पर ब्रेक, दो दिन में 105 अंक गिरा एक्यूआई

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

हवा चलने से प्रदूषण बढ़ने पर ब्रेक लग गई है। दो दिन में 105 अंकों की गिरावट आई है। हवा चलते से प्रदूषण में और कमी आने की उम्मीद है। कुछ दिन से शहर की हवा खराब बनी हुई थी। इससे शहर का एक्यूआई बढ़ता जा रहा था। दो दिन पहले तक एक्यूआई 300 के पास पहुंच गया था। बुधवार को एक्यूआई 395 दर्ज किया गया था, मगर दो दिन से चल रही तेज हवा के कारण इसमें गिरावट आई है।

पिछले 48 घंटों के दौरान एक्यूआई में लगभग 105 अंकों की गिरावट आई है। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की तरफ से जारी सूची के अनुसार शुक्रवार को फरीदाबाद का वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक 290 दर्ज किया गया। अलग-अलग क्षेत्र की बात करें तो सेक्टर 16 में हवा अभी खराब बनी हुई है।

यहां एक्यूआई 324, सेक्टर 11 में 274, सेक्टर 30 में 286 और एनआईटी में एक्यूआई 274 दर्ज किया गया। जबकि बल्लभगढ़ क्षेत्र में एक्यूआई 194 दर्ज किया गया। प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी दिनेश कुमार के अनुसार हवा चलने से प्रदूषण कम होने लगा है। इसी तरह हवा चलती रही तो प्रदूषण का स्तर और भी कम होगा।

कुछ दिन का एक्यूआई

तारीख एक्यूआई 11 दिसंबर 290 10 दिसंबर 300 9 दिसंबर 395 8 दिसंबर 382 7 दिसंबर 388 6 दिसंबर 392 5 दिसंबर 347

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें