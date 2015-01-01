पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस आज:दीपोत्सव व धनतेरस को लेकर सराफा व बर्तन बाजार तैयार, नई डिजाइन की ज्वेलरी ग्राहकों को खूब लुभा रही

फरीदाबाद11 मिनट पहले
  • सोना-चांदी के साथ तांबा-पीतल के सामान की खरीद को माना जाता है शुभ

धनतेरस व दीपोत्सव को लेकर सराफा व बर्तन बाजार सजकर तैयार है। सराफा बाजार में नए-नए डिजाइन की ज्वेलरी ग्राहकों को खूब लुभा रही है। बर्तन बाजार भी पीछे नहीं है। बाजार में महंगाई भी नजर आ रही है। इसके बाद भी दुकानदारों को धनतेरस व दिवाली पर अच्छी बिकवाली की उम्मीद है।

ज्वेलरी बाजार में इस बार दक्षिण के मंदिरों के डिजाइन पर आधारित टेंपल ज्वेलरी और बैंकॉक की प्राइम आर्ट ज्वेलरी लोगों को खूब पसंद आ रही है। धनतेरस 12 नवंबर को है। इस दिन सोना-चांदी के साथ तांबा-पीतल के सामान की खरीद को शुभ माना जाता है। दुकानदार इसके लिए पहले से ही तैयारी करते हैं।

सराफा कारोबारी दीपक सिंगला के अनुसार बाजार में चांदी के सिक्के आठ सौ रुपए और 10 ग्राम सोने के 24 कैरेट का सिक्का करीब 56 हजार रुपए का है। बर्तन बाजार में पिछले साल की अपेक्षा इस बार करीब 15 से 20 प्रतिशत तक महंगाई बढ़ी है।

हॉलमार्क देखकर ज्वेलरी व सिक्के की खरीद करें
सराफा कारोबारी विनय अग्रवाल के अनुसार धनतेरस व दिवाली पर सोने-चांदी की अच्छी खरीदारी होती है। ऐसे में मिलावटखोर भी सक्रिय हो जाते हैं। खासकर चांदी के सिक्कों में ज्यादा मिलावट होती है। आम लोग मिलावटी सिक्के को आसानी से पहचान नहीं पाते। ऐसे में जरूरी है कि हॉलमार्क सिक्का व ज्वेलरी की ही खरीद करें।

सिल्वर में डायमंड ज्वेलरी लोगों की पहली पसंद
ज्वेलर्स रितेश जैन के अनुसार इस बार ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए सिल्वर में डायमंड ज्वेलरी बनाई है। पहले सोने में हीरे का इस्तेमाल कर ज्वेलरी तैयार करते थे। इस बार बाजार में सिल्वर डायमंड ज्वेलरी उतारी है। यह सोने से सस्ता और हीरे की चमक के साथ होने से लोगों को खूब भा रही है। दस हजार से शुरू होने वाली इस ज्वेलरी के रेंज को देखते हुए यह एक बेहतरीन गिफ्ट आइटम साबित हो रहा है।

कोरोना में लोग अपने बजट को देख रहे हैं। ऐसे में ग्राहकों के बजट को ध्यान में रखते हुए इसे तैयार किया गया है। ग्राहकों की ओर से इसे काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है। इस ज्वेलरी में अंगूठी, टॉप्स और पेंडेंट शामिल हैं। इसमें करीब 30 डिजाइन हैं। जो ग्राहकों को काफी लुभा रही हैं। एनआईटी एक मार्केट के बर्तन विक्रेता ब्रह्मप्रकाश के अनुसार धनतेरस पर बर्तन बाजार सबसे ज्यादा गर्म रहता है।

इसके लिए पूरी तैयारी की गई है। इस बार कई नए आइटम बाजार में आए हैं। ड्राई प्लाई स्टील कड़ाही, डिनरसेट, क्रॉकरीज आइटमों की खरीद पर ग्राहकों को 10 से 40 फीसदी की छूट दी जा रही है।

क्या कहना है ग्राहकों का|सेक्टर-9 से एक नंबर की मार्केट में बर्तन खरीदने पहुंचीं गीता के अनुसार पिछले साल की अपेक्षा इस बार बर्तन महंगे हैं। कुछ दुकानों पर छूट भी मिल रही है। धनतेरस पर कुछ न कुछ लेने का रिवाज है। ऐसे में त्योहारी रिवाज तो निभाना ही पड़ेगा। ग्राहक समीर, सुमित और रेनू के अनुसार महंगाई का असर बर्तन बाजार पर दिख रहा है। इस बार बाजार में बर्तनों की नई रेंज है जो खूब भा रही हैं।

