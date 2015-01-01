पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बुलेट पर सवार होकर किसानों और व्यापारियों से लूटपाट करने वाला बदमाश गिरफ्तार

फरीदाबाद4 घंटे पहले
क्राइम ब्रांच सेक्टर 30 की टीम ने बुलेट सवार एक शातिर बदमाश को गिरफ्तार किया है । पकड़ा गया बदमाश फरीदाबाद और पलवल में 35 से अधिक लूट की वारदातों को अंजाम दे चुका है। इसकी पहचान तिगांव निवासी सुनील उर्फ पगला के रूप में हुई है ।

क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम उसे रिमांड पर लेकर घटनाओं की जांच कर रही है। एसीपी क्राइम अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि 12वीं पास सुनील उर्फ पगला पलवल-फरीदाबाद में किसानों और उन व्यापारियों को अपना निशाना बनाता था, जो माल बेचकर वापस घर लौटते थे।

