फरीदाबाद में गैंगवार:कार और बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने ऑफिस में घुस ट्रांसपोर्टर को मारी 16 गोलियां, अस्पताल ले जाते रास्ते में मौत

फरीदाबाद5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मृतक रॉकी।
  • मृतक के बड़े भाई कुलभूषण उर्फ कुल्लू को पिछले दिनों पुलिस मुठभेड़ में कर चुकी है गिरफ्तार

शहर में धनतेरस की रात गैंगवार में कार व बाइक सवार आधा दर्जन से अधिक हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने आफिस में घुस एक ट्रांसपोर्टर को 16 गोलियां मारकर मौत के घाट उतार दिया। मृतक के भाई कुलभूषण उर्फ कुल्लू नामक बदमाश को क्राइम ब्रांच पिछले दिनों मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। उस पर सरकार की ओर से दो लाख रुपए का इनाम था।

बताया जाता है कि कुलभूषण उर्फ कुल्लू ने पिछले दिनों अन्नी नामक व्यक्ति की पीट पीटकर हत्या कर दी थी। उसका बदला लेने के लिए बिन्नी ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिल इस हत्याकांड की साजिश रची। कुलभूषण उर्फ कुल्लू इन दिनों जेल में बंद है। ऐसे में हमलावरों ने उसके भाई रॉकी को निशाना बनाते हुए अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर उसकी हत्या कर दी।

ऐसे हुई वारदात
जानकारी के अनुसार नचौली गांव निवासी ज्ञानचंद के छोटा बेटे रॉकी (28) का लिंग्याज कॉलेज जसाना रोड पर ट्रांसपोर्ट का आफिस है। वह ट्रांसपोर्टर का काम करता था। गुरुवार धनतेरस की रात करीब 9 बजे वह आफिस बंद कर घर जाने वाला था।

इस दौरान रॉकी के पिता ज्ञामचंद भी आफिस गए थे। वह टायलेट करने के लिए थोड़ी दूर चले कि तभी ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग की आवाज सुनाई दी। ज्ञानचंद जब तक बेटे के आफिस में पहुंचते बदमाशों ने रॉकी को गोलियों से भूनकर फरार हो चुके थे।

गवाही देने पर पूरे परिवार को खत्म करने की धमकी
मृतक के पिता ज्ञानचंद ने भूपानी पुलिस को दी शिकायत में कहा कि हमलावर कार व बाइक से आए थे। सभी के पास हथियार थे। उनका कहना है कि भागते वक्त एक बदमाश कह रहा था कि मैने अपने भाई का बदला ले लिया है। मैं बिन्नू भैंसरावली वाला हूं। जबकि दूसरा अपना नाम ताजपुर निवासी चुटिया बता रहा था। भागते समय हमलावरों ने कहा कि जिसने भी गवाही दी उसके पूरे परिवार को नष्ट कर देंगे।

अस्पताल में हुई मौत

ज्ञानचंद ने बताया कि घटना के बाद शोर मचाने पर चंद्रपाल, भाई गजराज, भतीजा दिनेश और गजराज मौके पर पहुंचे और रॉकी को घायलावस्था में निजी अस्पताल ले गए। वहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। उन्होंने पुलिस से अपने और परिवार के जान का खतरा बताते हुए सुरक्षा की मांग की है। पुलिस के मुताबिक ट्रांसपोर्टर रॉकी गुर्जर को 16 गोलियां मारी गई हैं।

क्राइम ब्रांच की टीमें हमलावरों की सुराग में जुटीं: गैंगवार की सूचना मिलते ही क्राइम ब्रांच की टीमें सक्रिय हो गइ। हमलावरों की तलाश के लिए सभी क्राइम ब्रांच की टीमों को लगाया गया है। पुलिस प्रवक्ता का कहना है कि मृतक के पिता की शिकायत पर भूपानी पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है। जिन हमलावरों पर शक जताया है पुलिस उनकी तलाश में जुटी है। जल्द ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

