प्रदूषण का कहर:शहर की हवा हुई घातक, एक्यूआई पहुंचा 460, बाहर निकलना खतरनाक; 40 टीमें और गठित

फरीदाबाद5 घंटे पहले
फरीदाबाद. प्रदूषण के कारण शहर में छाया स्मॉग।
  • नगर निगम,एचएसवीपी व जिला प्रशासन के सारे उपाय फेल, तीन दिन से शहर में छाया है स्मॉग

दिवाली से पहले शहर गैस चैंबर बन गया है। प्रदूषण बढ़ने से आंखों में जलन व सांस लेने में दिक्कत हो रही है। ऐसी स्थिति में बच्चों व बुजुर्गों का घर से बाहर निकलना घातक हो सकता है। नगर निगम, हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण और जिला प्रशासन के सारे उपाय फेल हो रहे हैं।

स्थिति की गंभीरता को देखते हुए निगम ने 40 और टीमें बनाई हैं जो सभी वार्डों में घूम घूमकर आग जलाने वालों को रोकने, सड़कों पर कूड़ा करकट फेंकने वालों का चालान करेंगी। अब प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए 80 टीमें बन चुकी हैं। इन टीमों को अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में आग जलाने वालों का चालान काटने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। निर्माण सामग्री बगैर ढके रखने वालों पर भी सख्ती बरतने के लिए कहा गया है।

सभी प्रमुख सड़कों पर रोज 50 टैंकरों से पानी का छिड़काव कराया जा रहा है। डॉक्टरों ने बढ़ते प्रदूषण को खतरनाक बताया। उनका कहना है यदि जरूरी न हो तो बच्चों व बुजुर्गों को घर से बाहर न निकलने दें। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक सोमवार को शहर में पीएम 2.5 का स्तर 460 दर्ज किया गया। फरीदाबाद दिल्ली-एनसीआर का पांचवां सबसे प्रदूषित शहर रहा।

सबसे खराब हालत सेक्टर-16ए और न्यूटाउन इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया की रही। यहां पीएम 2.5 का स्तर 485 और 477 रिकार्ड किया गया। जबकि सेक्टर 11 के आसपास 454 और सेक्टर 30 के आसपास 423 तक रहा। प्रदूषण पर नियंत्रण पाने के लिए 40 वार्डों में 40 और टीमें बनाई गई हैं। इनमें प्रति वार्ड एक सुपरवाइजर और उसके नीचे 4-4 सफाई कर्मचारी लगाए गए हैं।

इसके पहले इंजीनियरिंग विभाग के एक्सईएन के अधीन 40 टीमें एसडीओ और जेई की बनाई गई थीं। निगम कमिश्नर डॉ. यश गर्ग के अनुसार ये टीमें फील्ड में उतरकर आग जलने से रोकने और कूड़ा करकट सड़क पर फेंकने से रोकने का प्रयास कर रही हैं। इसके अलावा टैक्टर ट्राली लगाकर कंस्ट्रक्शन बेस्ट को उठवाया जा रहा है। 50 टैंकरों से पानी का छिड़काव भी किया जा रहा है।

प्रदूषण बच्चों और बुजुर्गों के लिए हुआ खतरनाक

ईएसआई मेडिकल कॉलेज के डॉ. अर्चित अग्रवाल और सैनिक कॉलोनी के निवासी डॉ. लोकबीर का कहना है कि यह मौसम बच्चों और बुजुर्गों के लिए खतरनाक बन गया है। इसके अलावा धूम्रपान करने वालों के लिए भी घातक है। उनका कहना है कि जरूरी न हो तो बच्चे और बुजुर्गों को बाहर निकलने से रोकें। बाहर निकलने के दौरान अच्छी क्वालिटी का मास्क प्रयोग करें और घर में अगरबत्ती जलाने से बचें।

बढ़ता प्रदूषण इसलिए हेल्थ के लिए खतरनाक:

डॉ. अर्चित का कहना है कि तापमान में कमी आने से कार्बन मोनोआक्साइड और नाइट्रोजन जैसी खतरनाक गैस हवा में ऊपर नहीं जा पाती। यह सतह के आसपास ही घूमती रहती हैं। उनका कहना है कि इनसे फेफड़ों में होने वाले कैंसर का खतरा बढ़ जाता है। इसके अलावा दिल का दौरा होने का खतरा भी अधिक हो जाता है।

ग्रेप का उल्लंघन करने वालों के चालान काटना शुरू| वरिष्ठ सफाई निरीक्षक राजेंद्र दहिया के अनुसार बल्लभगढ़, ओल्ड फरीदाबाद और एनआईटी क्षेत्र में नगर निगम की टीमों ने सोमवार को 35 चालान किए। इनमें 4 एनजीटी के तहत कूड़ा जलाने के और 29 पॉलीथिन के किए गए। उन्होंने बताया कि एमओएच ब्रांच की टीमें नियमित फील्ड में निकलकर ग्रेप का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ चालान प्रक्रिया कर रही हैं।

