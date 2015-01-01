पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम अलर्ट:बढ़ने लगी ठंड, न्यूनतम तापमान पहुंचा 9 डिग्री पर, आज और कल बारिश होने की संभावना

फरीदाबाद5 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • एक सप्ताह से शहर के मौसम में बदलाव जारी है
  • बाजार में गर्म कपड़ों की डिमांड एकाएक बढ़ गई

पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी और शीतलहर के कारण शहर में भी ठिठुरन बढ़ने लगी है। सोमवार को दिनभर आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। कभी सूर्यदेव दर्शन देते तो कभी बादलों में छिप जाते। न्यूनतम 9 डिग्री और अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। मौसम वैज्ञानिक के अनुसार दो दिन बारिश की संभावना है। इससे तापमान में और गिरावट आएगी।

एक सप्ताह से शहर के मौसम में बदलाव जारी है। रविवार को धूप निकलने के कारण लोगों को ठंड से हल्की राहत मिली थी, मगर सोमवार को एक बार फिर से ठंड बढ़ गई। इस कारण देर सुबह तक लोग रजाई में दुबके रहे। बाजार में गर्म कपड़ों की डिमांड एकाएक बढ़ गई है। एनआईटी एक नंबर, पांच नंबर, ओल्ड फरीदाबाद आदि मार्केट में दिनभर दुकानों पर लोगों की भीड़ रही।

इंडियन मेट्रोलॉजिकल डिपार्टमेंट की वेबसाइट के अनुसार सोमवार को फरीदाबाद का अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। मौसम वैज्ञानिक महेश पहलावत के अनुसार पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की सक्रियता बढ़ने से फरीदाबाद समेत दिल्ली एनसीआर के तापमान में गिरावट आई है। मंगलवार व बुधवार को आसमान में बादल छाए रहने के साथ ही बारिश की संभावना है। इस दौरान न्यूनतम तापमान सात से आठ डिग्री सेल्सियस रहने की संभावना है।

