कोविड-19:कोरोना के मरीज फिर बढ़े, 246 नए केस आए, 152 ठीक होकर घर पहुंचे

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

कोरोना के 24 घंटे में गुरुवार को किसी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई। लेकिन 246 नए केस जरूर आए । इस दौरान ठीक होने वाले 152 मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 24743 व ठीक होने वालों का आकड़ा 23415 पहुंच गया।

डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. रामभगत के अनुसार जिले में अभी तक 244811 लोगों के सैंपल लैब भेजे गए। इनमें से 219739 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। जबकि 329 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। इस समय 301 लोग अस्पतालों में दाखिल हैं। जबकि 782 पॉजिटिव मरीज घरों पर आइसोलेट हैं।

