कोरोना का ट्रायल:ईएसआईसी मेडिकल काॅलेज में कोरोना वैक्सीन का होगा ट्रायल, तैयारियां पूरीं

एनआईटी तीन नंबर स्थित ईएसआईसी मेडिकल कालेज और अस्पताल।
  • ट्रायल उन लोगों पर किया जाएगा, जिन्हें अभी तक संक्रमण नहीं हुआ

ईएसआईसी मेडिकल कालेज में भी तीसरे चरण में कोरोना की वैक्सीन का ट्रायल होगा। ईएसआईसी की ओर से सभी तैयारियां पूरा किए जाने के बाद शुक्रवार से ट्रायल शुरू हो सकता है। इसमें करीब 1000 से 1500 लोगों को शामिल किया जाएगा। यह वैक्सीन आईसीएमआर (भारतीय चिकित्सा अनुसंधान परिषद) और फार्मास्युटिकल फर्म भारत बायोटेक ने संयुक्त रूप से तैयार की है। इसे को वैक्सीन नाम दिया गया है।

दिल्ली एनसीआर में एम्स दिल्ली, पीजीआई रोहतक और ईएसआईसी मेडिकल कालेज में को वैक्सीन का ट्रायल होना है। इसके तहत पीजीआई रोहतक में को वैक्सीन का ट्रायल शुरू हो गया है। अब ईएसआईसी मेडिकल कालेज में वैक्सीन के ट्रायल को शुरू किए जाने की तैयारी है। सभी प्रकार की कागजी कार्रवाई एवं एथिक्स कमेटी से मंजूरी मिलने के बाद से ट्रायल शुरू किया जाएगा।

इस कार्य में तीन से चार दिन का समय लग सकता है। इसके अलावा रिसर्च सहित अन्य स्टाफ की नियुक्ति भी की जानी है। उल्लेखनीय है कि ईएसआसी मेडिकल कालेज कोरोना से संबंधित कई रिसर्च पर विभिन्न संस्थानों के साथ कार्य कर रहा है।

जानकारी के अनुसार को वैक्सीन का ट्रायल उन लोगों पर किया जाएगा, जिन्हें अभी तक संक्रमण नहीं हुआ है। इसमें 18 वर्ष एवं उससे अधिक आयु के लोगों को शामिल किया जाएगा।

इस वैक्सीन को आईसीएमआर और भारत बायोटेक ने संयुक्त रूप से तैयार किया है। इसमें एक साल्ट का नाम आत्मनिर्भर कोविड वैक्सीन रखा गया है। ट्रायल शुरू करने से पूर्व व्यापक तैयारियां की जा रही हैं। जिससे कहीं कोई कमी न रहे। हमारी कोशिश है कि ट्रायल शुक्रवार या अगले सप्ताह सोमवार से शुरू कर दिया जाए।
- डाॅ. एके पांडे, रजिस्टार एकेडमिक, ईएसआईसी मेडिकल कालेज

