iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
निकिता हत्याकांड:करणी सेना की सरकार से मांग, खून के बदले खून चाहिए, धर्म को बचाने के लिए ऐसे हैवानों को करणी सेना नहीं छोड़ेंगी

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फरीदाबाद. पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने जाते करणी सेना के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सूरजपाल अम्मू।
  • देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों से हिंदू संगठनों के आने का सिलसिला जारी रहा, जल्द से जल्द परिवार को न्याय देने की मांग

निकिता तोमर को न्याय दिलाने के लिए करणी सेना मैदान में उतर आई है। उसने राज्य सरकार से मांग की है कि फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में 30 दिन के अंदर सुनवाई पूरी कर हत्यारों को फांसी दी जाए। क्योंकि हमें खून के बदले खून चाहिए। साथ ही सरकार और पुलिस प्रशासन को चेतावनी दी यदि परिवार को न्याय नहीं मिला तो करणी सेना अपना धर्म बचाने के लिए इन हैवानों को छोड़ेगी नहीं।

अब 110 करोड़ हिंदू अपनी बेटियों का इस तरह बलिदान नहीं देते रहेंगे। पूरे दिन निकिता के घर सेक्टर-23 अपना घर आशियाना सोसाइटी में विभिन्न हिंदू संगठनों के आने का सिलसिला जारी रहा। सभी पीड़ित परिवार के साथ खुद को खड़े रहने का आश्वासन देते रहे। भारतीय जाट समाज, गोरक्षा हिंदू दल, युवा हिंदू वाहिनी, करणी सेना भारत आदि संगठनों ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर हत्यारों को जल्द से जल्द फांसी देने की मांग की। उधर अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद दो दिन से अग्रवाल कॉलेज मिल्क प्लांट रोड पर प्रदर्शन कर रही है। उनकी मांग है कि केस की सुनवाई 15 दिन में पूरी कर निकिता के हत्यारों को तत्काल फांसी दी जाए।

गुरुवार को परिवार को सांत्वना देने हरियाणा कांग्रेस की प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा, राज्यसभा सांसद एवं आम आदमी पार्टी के हरियाणा प्रभारी डॉ. सुशील गुप्ता, एनआईटी विधायक नीरज शर्मा, यूपी के बागपत जिले के छपरौली विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विधायक सहेंद्र सिंह, पूर्व मंत्री विपुल गोयल, तिगांव विधायक राजेश नागर, आप जिलाध्यक्ष धर्मबीर भड़ाना, एनआईटी विधानसभा अध्यक्ष संतोष यादव, गौरक्षा हिंदू दल नोएडा के अध्यक्ष वेद नागर, सनातन धर्म सभा के मंत्री जितेंद्र सरस्वती महराज आदि पहुंचे।

करणी सेना के मुखिया बोले 2018 केस में पूरे परिवार पर मुकदमा दर्ज हो

बोले, निकिता की कुर्बानी बेकार नहीं जाएगी| करणी सेना के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सूरजपाल अम्मू और करणी सेना भारत के वीरू सिंह दल बल के साथ मृतका नितिका के निवास पर पहुंचे। दोनों ने कहा कि सनातन धर्म को बचाने के लिए नीतिका ने कुर्बानी दी है। उसकी कुर्बानी बेकार नहीं जाएगी और अब हिंदुस्तान में लव जिहाद नहीं होगा।

अगर कानून हाथ में लेना पड़ा तो हम कानून हाथ में लेंगे। अम्मू ने कहा कि हैवानों ने 110 करोड़ हिंदुओं को चैलेंज किया है। आरोपी तौसीफ उसे लव जिहाद के तहत धर्म परिवर्तन करा उससे शादी करना चाहता था। करणी सेना ऐसा नहीं होने देगी, हमें खून के बदले खून चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि निकिता ने कुर्बानी दी है। यह कुर्बानी बेकार नहीं जाएगी।

इस परिवार को इंसाफ दिलाने के लिए अपना धर्म बचाने के लिए मेरे जैसे 20-21 शहीद भी हो जाएं तो फिक्र की कोई बात नहीं। आज के बाद हिंदुस्तान में लव जिहाद नहीं होगा। अम्मू ने यह भी कहा कि ‘’यहां बल्लभगढ़ में अपनी इस सोसायटी में मैं आज एक बात कहता हूं कि आज के बाद पूरे हिंदुस्तान में कहीं कोई लव जिहाद नहीं होगा। हम लोग बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे। इसके लिए हमें कानून को भी हाथ में लेना पड़ा तो अपने धर्म को बचाने के लिए कानून भी हाथ में लेंगे।’’

राहुल और प्रियंका पर साधा निशाना
अम्मू ने कहा कि जिस तरह से अपहरण की कोशिश और फिर मर्डर की घटना सीसीटीवी फुटेज में नजर आ रही है, उसे देखकर उस परिवार को शर्म आनी चाहिए, जिस परिवार का सदस्य इस प्रदेश का गृहमंत्री रह चुका हो। हमारी बेटी को 2018 से लगातार परेशान किया जा रहा था।

परिवार पर दबाव बनाया जा रहा है। भाई मारेंगे और जिसके हाथ में लगा, वो ही मारेगा। कोई तौसीफ राहुल बनकर मिलता है, कोई मुस्लिम कुछ और बन जाता है। जिस तरह की हरकतें सामने आ रही हैं, उन पर न कोई मौलाना बोल रहा है न राहुल गांधी या प्रियंका वाड्रा का हाथरस की तरह कोई ड्रामा नजर आ रहा है। क्यों जाति या धर्म देखकर तय करते हो कि विरोध करना है या नहीं। हमें इंसाफ चाहिए।

हमें महाराणा प्रताप और शिवाजी बनना पड़ेगा
यूपी के आजमगढ़ से सैकड़ों लोगों के साथ पहुंचे करणी सेना भारत के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष वीरू सिंह ने कहा कि हत्यारोपी के पूरे परिवार के खिलाफ केस दर्ज होना चाहिए। बेटियां किसी जाति, धर्म अथवा संप्रदाय की नहीं होतीं। इनकी रक्षा के लिए हम सभी को अब महाराणा प्रताप और शिवाजी बनना होगा।

छात्र संगठन का विरोध प्रदर्शन जारी
निकिता के हत्यारों को फांसी देने की मांग को लेकर अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के सदस्य मिल्क प्लांट रोड स्थित अग्रवाल कॉलेज के बाहर रात से ही धरने पर बैठे हैं। पुलिस ने रात करीब डेढ़ बजे उनके तंबू उखाड़कर भगाने का प्रयास किया लेकिन प्रदर्शनकारी वहीं डटे रहे।

