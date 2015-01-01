पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:स्नातक कक्षाओं में 20 फीसदी सीटें बढ़ाने की मांग, एनएसयूआई ने डीसी दफ्तर पर प्रदर्शन कर सौंपा ज्ञापन

फरीदाबाद4 घंटे पहले
एनएसयूआई के बैनरतले स्टूडेंट्स ने स्नातक कक्षाओं में 20 प्रतिशत सीटें बढ़ाने की मांग को लेकर डीसी दफ्तर पर प्रदर्शन किया। इसके बाद डीसी यशपाल की अनुपस्थिति में नायब तहसीलदार जान मोहम्मद को सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। इस दौरान प्रदर्शनकारी छात्रों ने खट्टर सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी भी की। प्रदर्शनकारियों का नेतृत्व एनएसयूआई के प्रदेश महासचिव कृष्ण अत्री कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-2021 के लिए दाखिले का अंतिम समय चल रहा है।

लेकिन इसके बाद भी 80 से लेकर 85 फीसदी के स्टूडेंट दाखिले से वंचित घूम रहे हैं। इनके घूमने का सबसे बड़ा कारण उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से अपनाई गई ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया में खामियां हैं। बार-बार दाखिले के लिए आवेदन की तारीखें बदली गईं तथा कई बार मेरिट लिस्ट जारी करने की तारीखें भी बदली गईं। इससे छात्रों को काफी परेशानियां का सामना करना पड़ा।

उन्होंने कहा अगर किसी छात्र ने 5 कॉलेजों के लिए आवेदन किया है। नियम के हिसाब से उस छात्र का नंबर सभी 5 कॉलेजों की लिस्ट में आना चाहिए। लेकिन किसी एक कॉलेज की लिस्ट में आने के बाद अन्य किसी कॉलेज की मेरिट लिस्ट में उसका नाम नहीं आया। इससे छात्र अपने मनपंसद कॉलेज में दाखिला नहीं ले पाए। इस मांग को लेकर 2 नवंबर को भी प्रदर्शन किया गया था। लेकिन 7-8 दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी सुनवाई नही हुई।

