लापरवाही:70 करोड़ से अधिक का बकाया भुगतान न होने से ठेकेदारों ने बंद किए काम, सीएम अनाउंसमेंट के कार्यों पर भी ब्रेक

फरीदाबाद5 घंटे पहले
फरीदाबाद. एनआईटी क्षेत्र में वार्ड नंबर छह 30 फुट रोड पर बंद पड़ा नाले का काम।
  • निगम प्रशासन बोला, हड़ताल की नहीं है जानकारी, सरकार से पैसे आने के बाद बकाए का भुगतान करा दिया जाएगा

नगर निगम द्वारा निर्माण कार्यों का 70 करोड़ से अधिक का भुगतान न करने से सोमवार से ठेकेदारों ने काम बंद कर दिए। निगम क्षेत्र के सभी 40 वार्डों में चल रहे विकास कार्यों काे रोक दिया। ठेकेदारों का कहना है कि ढाई साल से निगम प्रशासन ने उन्हें कोई भुगतान नहीं किया है।

कब तक ठेकेदार अपने पैसों से काम कराते रहेंगे। ठेकेदारों ने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि जब तक उनके बकाए का भुगतान निगम प्रशासन नहीं करता है तब तक कोई काम शुरू नहीं करेंगे। उधर निगम कमिश्नर ने ठेकेदारों के हड़ताल पर जाने की जानकारी होने से इंकार किया है। निगम सूत्रों के मुताबिक इस समय शहरी क्षेत्र में 50 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के विकास कार्य हो रहे हैं।

इनमें अधिकांश काम सीएम अनाउंसमेंट के हैं। इसके अलावा हर वॉर्ड में इंटरलॉकिंग टाइल्स लगाने, नालियां बनाने, सीवर लाइन, पानी लाइन बिछाने, सड़क निर्माण आदि कार्य चल रहे हैं। नगर निगम ठेकेदार वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान गिरिराज सिंह के अनुसार वर्तमान में 150 ठेकेदार इन कामों को कर रहे थे। लेकिन ढाई साल से कोई पेमेंट न मिलने से अब काम करना मुश्किल हो रहा था।

इस बारे में निगम कमिश्नर को भी अवगत कराया गया लेकिन पैसे न होने का बहाना बनाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा ठेकेदारों को 31 मार्च 2018 के बाद से कोई पेमेंट नहीं की गई। उनका यह भी कहना है कि निगम प्रशासन ने हाल ही में आपरेशन एवं मेंटिनेंस के नाम पर 5 करोड़ रुपए की पेमेंट हुई है।

जब इस काम के लिए निगम के पास पैसे हैं तो ठेकेदारों को देने के लिए क्यों नहीं। ठेकेदारों के पास जो पैसा था वह खत्म हो चुका है। अब मजदूरों और मैटेरियल मंगाने तक के लिए पैसे नहीं हैं।

प्रॉपर टैक्स नहीं वसूल पा रहा नगर निगम
फरीदाबाद नगर निगम हरियाणा का सबसे पुराना निगम है। इसका व्यय साल दर साल बढ़ता जा रहा है लेकिन आय बढ़ाने पर कोई काम नहीं हो रहा। निगम की आय का मुख्य साधन हाउस टैक्स है। लेकिन निगम प्रशासन उसे भी प्रॉपर नहीं वसूल पा रहा।

निगम सूत्रों की मानें तो हर माह निगम को हाउस, सीवर व पानी से करीब 25 से 30 करोड़ रुपए आना चाहिए। लेकिन नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही के कारण हर माह महज 12 से 15 करोड़ रुपए ही आ पा रहे हैं।

मुझे निगम ठेकेदारों की हड़ताल की जानकारी नहीं है। रविवार को ठेकेदारों का प्रतिनिधिमंडल मिला था। उनसे कहा गया था कि सरकार से पैसे आते ही भुगतान कर दिया जाएगा। कोर्ट के आदेश के अनुसार पहले का बकाया दे दिया गया है। इस बारे में ठेकेदारों से बात की जाएगी।
-डॉ. यश गर्ग, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम

