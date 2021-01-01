पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:गाड़ियों की सर्विस वारंटी बढ़ाने का झांसा देकर ठगी करने वाले गिरोह का पर्दाफाश, 4 गिरफ्तार

फरीदाबाद2 घंटे पहले
पुलिस की कार्रवाई - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस की कार्रवाई
  • मैजिक पेन से कम राशि का चेक भरकर बाद में बड़ी राशि बनाकर ठगी करते थे

मारुति और हुंडई गाड़ियों की सर्विस वारंटी बढ़ाने का झांसा देकर मैजिक पेन से कम राशि का चेक भरकर बाद में राशि बढ़ाकर लोगों से ठगी करने वाले गिरोह का पर्दाफाश करते हुए साइबर क्राइम शाखा ने चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इनके कब्जे से तीन लाख 50 हजार रुपए भी बरामद हुए हैं।

कड़े गए आरोपियों की पहचान जहांगीरपुरी दिल्ली निवासी पवन उर्फ गौरव हाल पता गांव झाड़सा नियर शिव मंदिर गुड़गांव, कैलाश कॉलोनी ईस्ट ज्योति नगर दिल्ली निवासी राहुल, मजलिस पार्क दिल्ली निवासी बलबीर उर्फ बल्लू उर्फ अंकित और हर्ष विहार दिल्ली निवासी अमित सक्सेना उर्फ मोना के रूप में हुई है। आरोपियों ने दिल्ली एनसीआर में 40 से अधिक वारदातों को अंजाम देने की बात कबूली है।

डीसीपी के अनुसार आरोपियों ने सेक्टर-15 के रहने वाले अशोक खन्ना को इसी तरह से झांसा देकर उससे 1100 रुपए का चेक मैजिक पैन से भराकर उसके सेन्ट्रल बैंक आफॅ इंडिया के खाते से करीब 1.90 लाख रुपए निकाल लिए थे। पीड़ित अशोक ने इसकी शिकायत पुलिस स्टेशन साइबर अपराध, शाखा में 16 जनवरी को की थी।

पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी थी। इसके पहले सेक्टर-31 निवासी एक अन्य व्यक्ति के साथ ठगी कर उनके खाते से 3.40 लाख रुपए निकाल लिए थे। इनसे चेक में 1050 रुपए भराया था। सेक्टर 31 में यह केस भी दर्ज है।

आरोपी ऐसे बनाते थे लोगों का शिकार
डीसीपी मुख्यालय डॉ. अर्पित जैन के अनुसार पकड़े गए आरोपी अपने आप को मारुति/हुंडई कंपनी का कर्मचारी बताकर कार की वारंटी बढ़ाने का झांसा देकर लोगों को कॉल करते थे। उनकी गाड़ी की वारंटी बढ़ाने के नाम पर कम रकम का चेक मैजिक पैन से भराते थे। इसके बाद पीड़ित के रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर की कॉल अपने नंबर पर डायवर्ट कराते थे।

आरोपी बैंक में जाकर उस चेक में रकम बदलकर बैंक में जमा करा देते थे। बैंक कर्मचारी द्वारा रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर वेरिफिकेशन कॉल की जाती थी तो आरोपी ही वेरिफाई करता था। क्योंकि चेक के असली मालिक की कॉल आरोपी अपने नंबर पर डायवर्ट करा लेते थे।

