विरोध:मांगों पर सहमति जताने के बाद भी लागू नहीं करने पर कैबिनेट मंत्री के दफ्तर के बाहर गरजे कर्मचारी

फरीदाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैबिनेट मंत्री के भाई को ज्ञापन देते हुए कर्मचारी नेता। - Dainik Bhaskar
कैबिनेट मंत्री के भाई को ज्ञापन देते हुए कर्मचारी नेता।

शहरी स्थानीय निकाय मंत्री द्वारा 25 अप्रैल व 17 अगस्त 2020 को दो दौर की वार्ता में नगरपालिका, नगर परिषद और नगर निगमों के कर्मचारियों की मांगों पर सहमति जताने के बाद भी उन्हें लागू नहीं करने पर नाराज नगरपालिका कर्मचारी संघ हरियाणा के बैनरतले गुरुवार को फरीदाबाद, पलवल, होडल, हथीन, नूह, तावडू, पुन्हाना, फिरोजपुर झिरका के कर्मचारी सेक्टर-2 अटल पार्क में एकत्र हुए।

फिर यहां से जुलूस निकालते हुए कैबिनेट मंत्री मूलचंद शर्मा के कार्यालय पर पहुंच। वहां कर्मचारियों ने नारेबाजी कर कैबिनेट मंत्री मूलचंद शर्मा की अनुपस्थिति में उनके भाई टिप्पर चंद को ज्ञापन सौंपते हुए मुख्यमंत्री तक कर्मचारियों की आवाज पहुंचाने की मांग की।

संघ के नेताओं ने चेतावनी दी यदि मुख्यमंत्री ने 15 दिन के अंदर कर्मचारियों की मानी गई मांगों का समाधान नहीं किया तो प्रदेश के 42 हजार पालिका, परिषद और निगमों के कर्मचारी 15 दिन के बाद अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल जैसा कठोर कदम उठाने के लिए मजबूर होंगे। गुरुवार को प्रदर्शन में नगर निगम फरीदाबाद सफाई कर्मचारी यूनियन के प्रधान बलवीर सिंह बालगुहेर, नगरपालिका कर्मचारी संघ हरियाणा के राज्य प्रधान नरेश कुमार शास्त्री सहित काफी कर्मचारी नेता उपस्थित थे।

