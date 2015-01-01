पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों का प्रदर्शन:पलवल में किसानों ने टोल पर कब्जा कर कराया फ्री, अब 14 को जिला मुख्यालय घेरने की तैयारी

फरीदाबाद/पलवलएक घंटा पहले
पलवल. नेशनल हाईवे-19 पर तुमसरा गांव क पास धरना देते किसान संगठन। इस दौरान यहां स्थित टोल प्लाजा फ्री रहा।
  • किसान नेताओं पर पुलिस रख रही थी नजर, किसी को हाइवे पर आने नहीं दिया

पूर्व घोषित कार्यक्रम के तहत पलवल के किसान संगठनों ने नेशनल हाइवे 19 के तुमसरा गांव के पास स्थित टोल पर कब्जा कर लिया और इसे टोल फ्री कर दिया। इस दौरान किसानों के आक्रेाश को देखते हुए पुलिसकर्मियों को पीछे हटना पड़ा। जबकि केजीपी-केएमपी पर टोल सामान्य दिनों की तरह चलता रहा।

वहीं फरीदाबाद में पुलिस की सख्ती के चलते कोई किसान नजर नहीं आया। हालांकि किसान आंदोलन को देखते हुए सभी टोल, नेशनल हाईवे और बॉर्डर पर भारी संख्या में पुलिस जवान तैनात थे। टोल की सुरक्षा के लिए संबंधित थाना प्रभारियों को लगाया गया था।

इसके अलावा रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स के जवान भी तैनात किए गए थे। रेलवे स्टेशनों पर सुरक्षा बनाए रखने के लिए आरपीएफ और जीआरपी के जवान दिनभर गश्त करते रहे। अजरौंदा स्थित बसंत वाटिका में हरियाणा किसान संघर्ष समिति के पदाधिकारियों ने बैठक कर 14 दिसंबर को जिला मुख्यालय का घेराव करने का निर्णय लिया है।

इस आंदोलन को देखते हुए पूरे दिन फरीदाबाद और पलवल में अफरा तफरी का माहौल रहा। शनिवार को ट्रैक्टरों में किसान नेशनल हाईवे-19 पर तुमसरा गांव के पास टोल प्लाजा पर पहुंचे। एक तरफ चौहान पाल से मास्टर महेंद्र चौहान व स्वामी श्रद्धानंद सरस्वती के नेतृत्व में तो दूसरी ओर सौरोत पाल के रतन सिंह सौरोत के नेतृत्व में किसानों ने टोल प्लाजा पर कब्जा कर उसे फ्री करा दिया। किसानों के आक्रोश को देखते हुए टोल कर्मचारी और पुलिस जवान चुप खड़े रहे।

किसानों ने केजीपी-केएमपी पर बने टोल प्लाजा पर भी जाने का प्रयास किया लेकिन भारी पुलिस बल और केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बलों की पर्याप्त मौजूदगी के कारण वे सफल नहीं हो पाए। ऐसे ही हालात फरीदाबाद के बदरपुर बॉर्डर, गुडग़ांव-फरीदाबाद, केजीपी टोल प्लाजा, पाली क्रेशर जोन और धौज टोल पर भी रहा। यहां थाना प्रभारी और एसीपी समेत बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस और केंद्रीय पुलिस बल के जवान तैनात थे। यही कारण रहा कि कोई भी किसान टोल के आसपास नजर नहीं आया।

कैलगांव के पास हाइवे पर पुलिस की कड़ी चौकसी
झाड़सेंतली और कैलगांव से किसानों के आने की आशंका को देखते हुए पुलिस कैलगांव हाइवे पर बैरिकेड कर केवल एक लेन से ही ट्रैफिक निकाल रही थी। दिल्ली की ओर जाने वाले सभी वाहनों पर नजर रखी जा रही थी ताकि कोई बदरपुर बॉर्डर तक न पहुंच पाए। बदरपुर टोल प्लाजा सामान्य रूप से चलता रहा। सभी प्रमुख चौक चौराहों पर 3500 पुलिसकर्मियों को तैनात किया गया था।

अब 14 को जिला मुख्यालय घेरेंगे किसान: फरीदाबाद में हरियाणा किसान संघर्षसमिति के पदाधिकारियों की बैठक हाइवे पर अजरौंदा के पास स्थित बसंत वाटिका में हुई। इसमें 14 दिसंबर को जिला मुख्यालय घेरने का निर्णय लिया गया। बैठक में समिति के महासचिव किशन सिंह चहल, सतपाल नरवत, अमीचंद, जसवंत सैनी, डीके शर्मा आदि शामिल थे। वहीं पलवल के किसानों ने भी 14 दिसंबर को मुख्यालय घेरने की चेतावनी दी है।

किसान आंदोलन को मिल रहा समर्थन: निर्दलीय विधायक सोमबीर सांगवान ने किसानों के धरनास्थल पर पहुंचकर आंदोलन का समर्थन किया। उन्होंने कहाकि किसानों की लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए ही उन्होंने पशुधन बोर्ड के चेयरमैन पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। वहीं किसान नेता राजेश टिकैत के भतीजे गौरव टिकैत किसानों के जत्थे के साथ धरना स्थल पर पहुंचे और अपना समर्थन दिया।

सरकार को किसानों का आक्रोश झेलना पड़ेगा: हरियाणा प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी किसान सेल के प्रदेश महासचिव हेम डागर ने कहा कि प्रदेश के किसानों के हित को देखते हुए सीएम को हरियाणा में कृषि कानूनों को लागू नहीं करना चाहिए अन्यथा किसानों का आक्रोश सरकार को झेलना पड़ सकता है। डागर ने कहा आज 3 हफ्ते से भी अधिक समय हो गया है, प्रदेश एवं पंजाब के किसान सड़कों पर पड़े हैं, मगर भाजपा सरकार के कान पर जूं नहीं रेंग रही।

