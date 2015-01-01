पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:मुआवजे के लिए रेलवे के खिलाफ किसानों ने किया प्रदर्शन, थाने में शिकायत दी

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
रेलवे अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर थाना प्रभारी को शिकायत देते किसान।

असावटी-रेवाड़ी रेलवे लाइन के लिए जिले के पांच गांवों की भूमि तो अधिग्रहण कर ली गई, लेकिन अवार्ड सुनाने के बाद भी किसानों को जमीन का मुआवजा व आरआरपी की राशि नहीं दी गई। जबकि उक्त जमीन के अवार्ड एसडीएम कार्यालय में 12 नवंबर को सुना दिए गए हैं। मंगलवार को उक्त गांवों के किसानों ने प्रदर्शन कर रेलवे अधिकारियों पर राशि न देने का आरोप लगाते हुए पुलिस को इनके खिलाफ शिकायत दी।

प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसान दयाचंद, गिर्राज, आजाद सिंह, कप्तान सिंह, सतबीर सिंह, बीर सिंह, धर्मवीर, साहिल, नरेश, अशोक कुमार, राज कुमार, राहुल, नफे सिंह, अंद्र सिंह, मुकेश कुमार, दीपचंद व करतार सिंह कहना था कि जब अवार्ड हो चुका है तो रेलवे पैसे क्यों नहीं दे रहा।

इससे गुस्साए किसानों ने रेलवे के स्थानीय कार्यालय पर मुआवजा व आरआरपी की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया। लेकिन वहां उनकी कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई तो उनका गुस्सा भड़क गया। किसानों का कहना था कि रेलवे मुआवजा देने के बाद आरआरपी के पैसे नहीं देगा। इसलिए उन्हें पहले आरआरपी का पैसा चाहिए। इसको लेकर किसानों व रेलवे अधिकारियों के बीच संघर्ष चल रहा है।

इस संबंध में किसानों ने गदपुरी पुलिस थाने में रेलवे के दो नामजद अधिकारियों के खिलाफ लिखित शिकायत दी। इसमें कहा यदि उनका मुआवजा व आरआरपी की राशि नहीं मिली तो वे 26 नवंबर को रेलवे के हेड कार्यालय जाकर सामूहिक आत्मदाह करेंगे। इसकी जिम्मेदारी रेलवे के उक्त दोनों अधिकारियों की होगी।

इस मामले में गदपुरी थाना पुलिस का कहना है कि शिकायत मिली है। जांच के बाद उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस मामले में रेलवे के अधिकारी वाईपी शर्मा का कहना है कि रेलवे ने अभी तक उनकी कोई जमीन नहीं ली है।

