कोविड-19:कोरोना से 24 घंटे में पांच मरीज की मौत, 577 नए केस आए, 556 ठीक हुए

फरीदाबाद4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना से मौत का सिलसिला बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। 24 घंटे में सोमवार को जिले में पांच मरीजों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 577 नए केस भी आए। इस दौरान ठीक होने वाले 556 मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में संक्रमितों का 37418 व ठीक होने वालों का आकड़ा 32349 तक पहुंच गया। डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. रामभगत के अनुसार जिले में अभी तक 298974 लोगों के सैंपल लैब भेजे गए।

इनमें से 261155 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट मिली है। जबकि 401 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। इस समय 507 लोग अस्पताल में दाखिल हैं। जबकि 4257 पॉजिटिव मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं। कोरोना से अभी तक 305 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

