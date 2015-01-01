पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना से 24 घंटे में पांच मरीजों की मौत, 557 नए मामले भी आए, 504 ठीक हुए

फरीदाबाद10 घंटे पहले
कोरोना से 24 घंटे में पांच मरीजों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 557 नए केस भी आए। इस दौरान ठीक होने वाले 504 मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 37975 व ठीक होने वालों का आकड़ा 32853 तक पहुंच गया। डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. रामभगत के अनुसार जिले में अभी तक 302224 लोगों के सैंपल लैब भेजे गए।

इनमें से 263824 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। जबकि 425 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। इस समय 499 लोग अस्पतालों में दाखिल हैं। जबकि 4313 पॉजिटिव मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं। अभी तक कोरोना से 310 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

