यात्रियों को राहत:फरीदाबाद से होकर गुजरने वाली पांच गाड़ियों का परिचालन शुरू

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

केंद्र सरकार के नए कृषि कानून के विरोध में पंजाब और हरियाणा में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के कारण कैंसिल चल रहीं पांच प्रमुख गाड़ियों का परिचालन फिर से शुरू हो गया है। सफर करने वाले यात्री उक्त ट्रेनों में रिजर्वेशन करा सकते हैं। उत्तर रेलवे ने इसकी घोषणा कर दी है। इनमें पांच ट्रेनें फरीदाबाद स्टेशन से होकर आती-जाती हैं। फरीदाबाद और पलवल से बड़ी संख्या में यात्री करीब डेढ़ माह से सफर नहीं कर पा रहे थे।

केंद्र सरकार के नए कृषि कानून के विरोध में पंजाब और हरियाणा के किसान आंदोलन पर उतर आए थे। अंबाला डिवीजन में किसानों ने कई स्थानों पर रेल पटरियों पर कब्जा कर धरने पर बैठ गए थे। इसके चलते फरीदाबाद से होकर गुजरने वाली पांच ट्रेनों का परिचालन बंद कर दिया गया था।

इनमें डॉ. अंबेडकरनगर से चलकर श्री माता वैष्णोदेवी कटरा जाने वाली 02919/02920 मालवा एक्सप्रेस, जबलपुर से चलकर श्रीमाता वैष्णो देवी कटरा जाने वाली 01449/01450 स्पेशल ट्रेन, मुंबई सेंट्रल से चलकर अमृतसर जाने वाली 02903 गोल्डन टेंपल, बांद्रा से चलकर अमृतसर जाने वाली 02925 अमृतसर स्पेशल और नांदेड़ से चलकर अमृतसर जाने वाली 02715 सचखंड एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें शामिल थीं।

इन सभी ट्रेनों का फरीदाबाद और बल्लभगढ़ स्टेशनों पर स्टापेज है। उत्तर रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी दीपक कुमार के अनुसार उक्त ट्रेनों का परिचालन शुरू कर दिया गया है। ये ट्रेनें अपने निर्धारित गंतव्य तक चलेंगी।

