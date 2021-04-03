पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा बैठक:एक्सईएन और एसई सीएम अनाउंसमेंट के कामों को समय सीमा में पूरा कराएं: चीफ इंजीनियर

फरीदाबाद3 घंटे पहले
नवनियुक्त चीफ इंजीनियर रामजीलाल ने गुरुवार को इंजीनियरिंग विभाग के सभी एसई व एक्सईएन के साथ समीक्षा बैठक कर शहर में सीएम अनाउंसमेंट के तहत चल रहे कार्यों की रिपोर्ट तलब की। उन्होंने कहा सभी एक्सईएन निर्धारित समय सीमा में सीएम अनाउंसमेंट के कार्य कराना सुनिश्चित करें। इस पर अधिकारियों ने पैसों की कमी का रोना रोया।

चीफ इंजीनियर ने कहा कि सरकार ने 31 मार्च तक सभी सीएम अनाउंसमेंट के काम पूरा करने का लक्ष्य रखा है। जिन कामों में पैसों की कमी है उसकी डिमांड बनाकर सरकार को भेजें और काम पूरा कराएं। समीक्षा बैठक में ये भी कहा कि शहर के जिन सड़कों की हालत बहुत खराब है अथवा उस पर गड्ढे हैं उसे जल्द ठीक कराया जाए। जहां पेंच वर्क की जरूरत है वहां कराए। उन्होंने कहा निगम कमिश्नर यशपाल यादव का सख्त निर्देश है कि किसी भी सड़क पर गड्ढे नहीं होने चाहिए।

इसके अलावा पार्षदों के एक एक करोड़ के कार्य कराने के लिए भी उनसे डिमांड मांगा जाए और उसका एस्टीमेट बनाकर पुटअप किया जाए। चीफ इंजीनियर ने अमृत योजना के तहत होने वाले कार्यों को गति देने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में एसई रवि शर्मा, ओमवीर सिंह, एक्सईएन ओपी कर्दम, जेपी बधवा, सपताल, विवेक गिल, मनोज कुमार आदि शामिल थे।

