अपराधी शिकंजे में:25 हजार के इनामी बदमाश को क्राइम ब्रांच ने किया गिरफ्तार, पुलिस को एक साल से दे रहा था चकमा

फरीदाबाद43 मिनट पहले
क्राइम ब्रांच की गिरफ्त में आया इनामी बदमाश। - Dainik Bhaskar
क्राइम ब्रांच की गिरफ्त में आया इनामी बदमाश।
  • मुखबिर की सूचना पर किया गया गिरफ्तार, सीकरी में कैंटर चालक को बंधक बनाकर लूटा था ट्रक

एक साल से पुलिस को चकमा देकर फरार चल रहे 25 हजार के इनामी बदमाश को क्राइम ब्रांच 30 ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पकड़े गए बदमाश की पहचान यूपी के मथुरा जिला गांव चंदू का नंगला निवासी सौकीन उर्फ दाऊद के रूप में हुई है। वर्तमान में वह मेवात जिला के गांव गोधेला में रहता था। मुखबिर की सूचना पर पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। ये इनामी बदमाश फरवरी 2020 में सीकरी में एक मैरिज गार्डन के पास कैटरिंग का सामान उतारने आए कैंटर चालक को हथियार के बल पर बंधक बनाकर गाड़ी लूटकर फरार हो गया था।

पुलिस के सहायक प्रवक्ता सूबे सिंह का कहना है कि आरोपी शौकीन ने पूछताछ में बताया कि उसने अपने साथी अन्ना, यूसुफ व शौकीन के साथ मिलकर एक आइशर कैंटर को हथियार के बल पर लूटा था। उस वक्त कैंटर चालक दिल्ली से कैटरिंग का सामान लेकर सीकरी एरिया स्थित मैरिज गार्डन में खाली करने के बाद वाहन को सड़क पर साइड में लगा कर सो रहा था। उसने बताया कि मेरे साथियों ने योजनानुसार चालक को जबरदस्ती नीचे खींच कर गिरा दिया और मारपीट कर हथियार के बल पर जान से मारने की धमकी देकर कैंटर को लूट कर वहां से फरार हो गए थे।

हरियाणा पुलिस ने इस पर 25 हजार का इनाम घोषित कर रखा था। पुलिस की टीमें कई बार उक्त इनामी बदमाश को पकड़ने का प्रयास किया लेकिन वह हर बार चकमा देकर फरार हो जाता था। पुलिस से बचने के लिए उसने मेवात जिला के गांव गोधेना में रह रहा था। क्राइम ब्रांच 30 ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर उसे धर दबोचा। उसे कोर्ट में पेश कर एक दिन की रिमांड पर लिया गया है।

