शहीदों का सम्मान:40 साल बाद राजकीय महाविद्यालय तिगांव का नाम बदलकर शहीद स्मारक राजकीय स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय हुआ

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
फरीदाबाद। नाम परिवर्तन की सूचना आने के बाद एकत्र कॉलेज के सिक्षकगण - Dainik Bhaskar
फरीदाबाद। नाम परिवर्तन की सूचना आने के बाद एकत्र कॉलेज के सिक्षकगण
  • इस गांव के अनेक वीरों ने "आजाद हिंद फौज" में अपने प्राणों की आहुति दी थी
  • प्रथम विश्व युद्ध में इस गांव के 185 जवानों ने लड़ाई लड़ी थी, जिनमें 31 जवान शहीद हुए थे

फरीदाबाद के गांव तिगांव स्थित राजकीय महाविद्यालय का नाम फिर से बदलकर शहीद स्मारक राजकीय स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय कर दिया गया है। सरकार ने इस बारे में अधिसूचना भी जारी कर दी। गांव वालों की मांग को देखते हुए सरकार ने शहीदों के सम्मान में ये फैसला लिया है। इसके पहले भी महाविद्यालय का नाम शहीद स्मारक महाविद्यालय रखा गया था लेकिन, बाद में यह राजनीति की भेंट चढ़ गया।

ये है इस गांव का इतिहास

गांव निवासी योगाचार्य बलराम आर्य का कहना है कि इस गांव को हमेशा से वीरों का गांव कहा जाता रहा है। इस गांव के अनेक वीरों ने आजाद हिंद फौज में अपने प्राणों की आहुति दी थी। प्रथम विश्व युद्ध (1914-1919) में इस गांव के 185 जवानों ने लड़ाई लड़ी, जिनमें से 31 जवान शहीद हुए थे, जिनका नाम गांव के ही सरकारी स्कूल में जीतगढ़ (गौरव पट्ट) पर अंकित है। इसके बाद भी देश की रक्षा में जितने भी युद्ध हुए हैं उन सभी युद्धों में गांव के अनेक जवान

1981 में तत्कालीन सरकार ने बदल दिया था नाम

आर्य ने बताया कि इन सभी शहीदों की शहादत को सम्मान देने के लिए गांव तिगांव तथा क्षेत्र वासियों द्वारा शहीद स्मारक एजुकेशन सोसाइटी का गठन किया गया था। शहीदों की याद में 8 मार्च 1969 को शहीद स्मारक महाविद्यालय की आधारशिला तत्कालीन केंद्रीय मंत्री भारत सरकार प्रोफेसर शेर सिंह ने रखी थी। अप्रैल 1970 में प्रथम बार बीए की कक्षाएं प्रारंभ हुई। यह महाविद्यालय 11 साल तक शहीद स्मारक महाविद्यालय के नाम से चलता रहा। आर्य ने बताया कि 27 मई 1981 को हरियाणा के तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री चौधरी भजन लाल ने शहीद स्मारक महाविद्यालय को राजकीय महाविद्यालय तिगांव बनाने की घोषणा कर दी तब से इसका नाम राजकीय महाविद्यालय हो गया था।

