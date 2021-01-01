पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:सफाई के बहाने महिला के साथ सुपरवाइजर और उसके साथियों ने किया गैंगरेप, पीड़िता ने दर्ज कराया केस

फरीदाबाद36 मिनट पहले
  • कई दिनों तक डर के कारण पुलिस से नहीं कर पाई थी शिकायत, पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश में कर रही छापेमारी

बल्लभगढ़ के सेक्टर-9 के पास बाइपास रोड स्थित बस्ती में रहने वाली 25 साल की महिला के साथ गैंगरेप का मामला सामने आया है। आरोप है कि कमरे की सफाई करने के बहाने बुलाकर सुपरवाइजर ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर वारदात को अंजाम दिया। आरोपी यहां सेक्टर-8 में निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग साइट का सुपरवाइजर है। महिला भी इसी निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग में काम करती है।

पीड़िता का कहना है कि डर के कारण वह कई दिनों तक पुलिस से शिकायत करने की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पायी थी। अब पीड़िता ने पुलिस से शिकायत की। उधर, महिला थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही है लेकिन अभी आरोपी पकड़ में नहीं आ सके हैं।

महिला थाना बल्लभगढ़ में दर्ज मामले के मुताबिक महिला सेक्टर-8 स्थित निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग में काम करती है। 29 जनवरी को भी वह काम पर आई थी। पीड़िता का कहना है कि शाम के समय बिल्डिंग के साइट के सुपरवाइजर ने महिला को अपने कमरे में सफाई करने के लिए बुलाया था। आरोप है कि उस कमरे में सुपरवाइजर के अलावा दो और लोग भी मौजूद थे। आरोप है कि यहां पहुंचने के बाद सुपरवाइजर ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर महिला के साथ गैंगरेप किया और जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी।

