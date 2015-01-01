पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:शादी में दूल्हे का मौसेरा भाई कर रहा था डांस, हाई वोल्टेज लाइन डीजे से टच, एक की मौत, दो झुलसे

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
एनआईटी के नंगला एंक्लेव पार्ट दो ठाकुर चौक से ग्रेटर नोएडा के दनकौर में मकनपुर खादर गांव गई एक बारात में घुड़चढ़ी के दौरान बड़ा हादसा हो गया। डीजे पर डांस के दौरान के ऊपर से गुजर रही 11 हजार वोल्टेज की लाइन से डीजे टच हो गया। करंट लगने से दूल्हे के मौसेरे भाई की मौत हो गई। जबकि दो बाराती झुलस गए।

इन्हें एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। दनकौर पुलिस ने मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम करा शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। इस घटना के बाद खुशी गम में बदल गई। गमगीन माहौल में किसी तरह शादी की रस्में पूरी हुईं। जानकारी के अनुसार एनआईटी क्षेत्र के नंगला एंक्लेव पार्ट दो ठाकुर चौक निवासी महेंद्रपाल सिंह के बेटे दीपक की बारात ग्रेटर नोएडा के दनकौर थाना क्षेत्र में गांव मकनपुर खादर गई थी।

बताया जाता है रात करीब साढ़े आठ बजे घुड़चढ़ी हो रही थी। डीजे पर बाराती डांस कर रहे थे। इस दौरान रास्ते में 11 हजार वोल्टेज की लाइन जा रही थी। गांव के सरपंच दीपक कुमार के अनुसार डीजे के ऊपर लगी लाइट काफी ऊंची थी। वह 11 हजार वोल्टेज की लाइन से टच हो गई।

इससे करंट डीजे पर उतर आया और चपेट में 16 वर्षीय पंकज, पवन और संदीप नामक युवक आ गए। तीनों बुरी तरह झुलस गए। लोगों ने तीनों को तत्काल निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जहां पंकज की मौत हो गई। चौकी इंचार्ज संदीप कुमार के अनुसार मृतक पंकज दूल्हे का मौसेरा भाई है।

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे।

