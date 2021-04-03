पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समर्पण निधि अभियान:वाल्मीकि से रामायण और समाज से राम मंदिर निर्माण संभव: मिश्र

फरीदाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • फरीदाबाद में 3 फरवरी तक लगभग 2 करोड़ की राशि एकत्र हो चुकी है

राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ द्वारा गांव अजरौंदा में श्री राम जन्म भूमि मंदिर निर्माण समर्पण निधि अभियान का पहला कूपन वाल्मीकि बस्ती में कटवाकर शुरूआत करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। इस मौके पर स्वयं सेवकों द्वारा “एक ही नारा एक ही नाम जय वाल्मीकि जय श्री राम” के जयघोष से माहौल राममय हो गया।

वाल्मीकि समाज ने मंदिर निर्माण में निधि संग्रह में भागीदारी कर सामाजिक समरसता का अदभुत उदाहरण प्रस्तुत किया। निधि संग्रह में फकीरचंद वाल्मीकि ने पहली पर्ची कटवाई। फरीदाबाद में अभी तक 2 करोड़ की राशि एकत्रित हो चुकी है।

अजरौंदा में राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ के प्रांत सह संपर्क प्रमुख श्रीमान गंगाशंकर मिश्र ने नगरवासियों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि हम सभी रामभक्तों का यह राम काज है। इसमें सभी अपने सामर्थ्य के अनुसार मंदिर निर्माण में खुले मन से दान कर सहयोग करें। वाल्मीकि समाज का सहयोग- समर्पण भाव सदैव अतुलनीय रहा है। अपने पूर्वजों की परिपाटी का अनुसरण करते हुए फरीदाबाद के वाल्मीकि बंधुओं ने अयोध्या में श्री राम मंदिर निर्माण हेतु निधि समर्पण अभियान में अपने सामर्थ्य अनुसार सहयोग अन्य लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा देगा।

उन्होंने कहा जिस तरह वाल्मीकि भगवान से रामायण है उसी तरह समाज से श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण संभव है। फरीदाबाद में 31 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी 2021 तक चलने वाले श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण निधि संग्रह अभियान के अंतर्गत स्वयं सेवक घर घर संपर्क करेंगे। फरीदाबाद में 3 फरवरी तक लगभग 2 करोड़ की राशि एकत्र हो चुकी है।

