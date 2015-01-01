पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:50 हजार की फिरौती के लिए हथियारों के बल पर 3 का किया अपहरण, पुलिस ने 2 बदमाशों को दबोचा

फरीदाबाद38 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

पाली क्रेशर जोन में मुंशी के पद पर कार्यरत एक कर्मचारी और उसके दो साथियों को 50 हजार रुपए की फिरौती के लिए अपहरण कर ले जा रहे दो कार सवार बदमाशों को क्राइम ब्रांच ने दबोच लिया। जबकि एक बदमाश भाग निकला। पुलिस उसकी तलाश में जुटी है। बदमाशों ने मुंशी और उसके दो साथियों को अगवा करने के बाद जमकर पिटाई की। तीनों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। घटना डबुआ थाना क्षेत्र की है।

पुलिस ने बदमाशों को पाली भांखरी के पास से पकड़ लिया। जानकारी के अनुसार साहिल नामक व्यक्ति पाली क्रेशर जोन में मुंशी है। कार सवार बदमाशों ने हथियार के बल पर उसे गुरुवार करीब 1.30 बजे आफिस से ही अगवा कर लिया और पास के जंगल में ले जाकर जमकर पिटाई की। बाद में बदमाशों ने उसे अपने साथियों को फोन कर डबुआ मंडी में 50 हजार रुपए लेकर बुलाया।

साहिल ने अपने साथी प्रदीप और हरिओम को फोन कर शुक्रवार सुबह डबुआ मंडी के पास बुलाया। बदमाश साहिल को अपनी गाड़ी में ही डालकर डबुआ मंडी उसके साथियों को लेने पहुंच गए। बदमाशों ने बताए हुए स्थान से उसके दोनों साथी प्रदीप और हरिओम को भी हथियार के बल पर कार में बैठा लिया। डबुआ थाना प्रभारी संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि वह डबुआ मंडी की तरफ निकले थे तभी उन्हें फोन पर दो युवकों का डबुआ मंडी से अपहरण करने की सूचना मिली।

तीनों के आंख में पट्‌टी बांध रखी थी बदमाशों ने
बताया जाता है बदमाशों ने जब साहिल के दोस्तों को डबुआ मंडी से अगवा किया तो आसपास के लोगों ने बदमाशों की ओर दौड़े लेकिन उनके हाथ में हथियार देख लोग पीछे हट गए। पीड़ितों के मुताबिक बदमाशों ने तीनों की आंख में पट्‌टी बांध कर भांखरी इलाके की ओर ले गए। वहां उतारकर उन्हें लाठी डंडों और रॉड से बुरी तरह पीटा। इसके बाद फिर तीनों को गाड़ी में डालकर चल दिए।

